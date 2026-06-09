 Skip to main content
Advertising

Aaron Glenn Has New Pieces For Jets Secondary | 'We Want Guys that Can Make Plays'

Minkah Fitzpatrick and D’Angelo Ponds Join The Jets; Andre Cisco Returns From Injury

Jun 09, 2026 at 08:10 AM
Author Image
Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

1

The Jets will have a new-look secondary in 2026 and the pieces are starting to come together through offseason OTAs. With head coach Aaron Glenn calling defensive plays in his second year leading the Jets, the expectation is to wreak havoc.

"I think the main proponent of AG's defense is putting the quarterback in a blender, making it really tough on him whether that's through disguises, through pressure, through drafting guys like DB (David Bailey), who is an elite edge rusher," safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said. "It's just finding ways to put pressure on him and make him make mistakes, and I think that's kind of the main proponent of it."

Fitzpatrick, who is getting ready for his ninth season in the NFL, was traded to the Jets in March after his second stint in Miami, the team that drafted him No. 11 overall in 2018. A five-time Pro-Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Fitzpatrick has 21 career INTs.

"That's one of the reasons we got him here," Glenn said of Fitzpatrick's playmaking ability. "We want guys that can get their hands on the ball, we want guys that can make plays and we also want guys that when things break down, have the instincts to get us right back where we need to be, give us another chance to have another play. And he's done that throughout his career, so I'm expecting the same."

Returning to the gridiron to play alongside Fitzpatrick is Andre Cisco, who is entering year two with the Green and White after starting his career in Jacksonville. Malachi Moore, who flashed as a rookie, and Dane Belton, a sure tackler who will brings important special teams value, also will add to the competition. Cisco's 2025 season was cut short after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in the Jets' win over the Bengals in Week 8.

"We thought highly of him when we signed him last year," Glenn said. "Listen, we think he's a guy that can come in and compete and play for us. Obviously, he has good range, has good ball skills. I know in Jacksonville things didn't go the way that he wanted, so we still believe in him and we're looking forward to him going out there and competing and trying to earn a starting job."

Through the Lens | Jets OTA Practices Week 2

See the best photos from the second week of optional Jets OTA practices.

AW1_5447
1 / 33
E_AW1__54
2 / 33
E_ED2_0947
3 / 33
E_AW1__57
4 / 33
E_ED2_0726
5 / 33
E_AW1__19
6 / 33
E_ED2_0857
7 / 33
E_ED2_0796
8 / 33
Practice report 1
9 / 33
E_ED2_0790
10 / 33
Q Series 1
11 / 33
E_AW1__53
12 / 33
E_ED2_0697
13 / 33
E_ED2_0938
14 / 33
E_AW1__12
15 / 33
E_AW1__22
16 / 33
E_AW1__10
17 / 33
E_AW1__62
18 / 33
E_AW1__9
19 / 33
E_AW1__8
20 / 33
E_AW1__63
21 / 33
E_AW1__56
22 / 33
AW1_5949
23 / 33
AW5_2592
24 / 33
AW5_2244
25 / 33
AW5_3248
26 / 33
AW4_7773
27 / 33
AW1_5547
28 / 33
AW5_3604
29 / 33
AW4_7863
30 / 33
AW1_5204
31 / 33
AW4_7784
32 / 33
AW5_2833
33 / 33
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Jets also improved their secondary by drafting D'Angelo Ponds in the second round at No. 50 overall. He joins a CB group that also includes Brandon Stephens, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and free agent addition Nahshon Wright.

"You didn't have to call the dude little," WR Adonai Mitchell jokingly said to reporters last week. "He's a dawg. He's always been an underdog; a lot of people have always counted him out, and he kind of wears that on his sleeve. He comes in every day like people are counting him out. I think he has a bright future."

Ponds, fresh off a national championship victory at Indiana, missed only one game in his collegiate career — he appeared in 41 and made 37 starts. During the Hoosiers championship run, Ponds was named the Defensive MVP of both the Rose Bowl against Alabama and Peach Bowl against Oregon where he intercepted Dante Moore the first offensive snap of the game and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown.

"He has a very high IQ for the game," Fitzpatrick said. "He's a physical guy and he's willing to do anything that we've been asking him to do so far. By the looks of it, it seems as if he's been in this league for a minute by the way that he conducts himself as a pro and as a young guy in this league."

The rookie cornerback has drawn comparisons to Glenn, who played the same position for 15 years in the NFL. Glenn said in the classroom Ponds is "quick to give you answers," which is a credit to how he processes the game mentally. Now, it's about putting it to the test in live action moments.

"So, now we're starting him out at nickel, see how he operates, then we'll put him outside, maybe today and see how he operates there," Glenn said during OTAs. "Let's just see if he can continue to handle that, because sometimes it's different doing it in the classroom than doing it on the field."

Related Content

news

Jets LB Demario Davis on Rookie Edge David Bailey: 'Tremendously High Ceiling'

A Trio of Veterans Like What They See in No. 2 Overall Draft Pick

news

Jets Sign WR Jalen Walthall

Green & White Waive/Injured WR Quentin Skinner

news

The Key To NFL Longevity | Jet's Veteran Players Weigh In

Demario Davis Credits New Technology in Recovery for Long Career

news

Notebook | Jets C Josh Myers: 'I Love Everyone in Here'

Garrett Wilson Is 'Excited,' but Has 'a Lot of Work to Do'

news

What Have We Learned During Jets OTAs?

QB Geno Smith & WRs Adonai Mitchell and Garrett Wilson Building Chemistry in Early June

news

Jets DT Harrison Phillips Among NFL's Most Underappreciated Players

Man in the Middle Recently Honored with United Way's Hometown Hero Award

news

Jets Sign WR Gee Scott

Green & White Continue OTAs on Thursday

news

Jets WR Adonai Mitchell Rolled with Some Punches, Now Riding High Again

Aaron Glenn Among Others Sees 'Very Talented Player' as Key Part of WR Position's Rebuild

news

Jets Sign Kicker Jason Sanders

Team Waives WR Da'Quan Felton and Kicker Younghoe Koo

news

For Run-Stopping DL David Onyemata, 'It's About Taking Pride in the Little Details'

He and LB Demario Davis, Saints Teammates for 5 Years, Are Reunited on Aaron Glenn's Jets Defense

news

Jets Defensive Rookies Receive High Praise During OTAs

DL Harrison Phillips Says Jets Found 'the Right Guys'

Advertising