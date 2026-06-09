Aaron Glenn Has New Pieces For Jets Secondary | 'We Want Guys that Can Make Plays'

The Jets will have a new-look secondary in 2026 and the pieces are starting to come together through offseason OTAs. With head coach Aaron Glenn calling defensive plays in his second year leading the Jets, the expectation is to wreak havoc.

"I think the main proponent of AG's defense is putting the quarterback in a blender, making it really tough on him whether that's through disguises, through pressure, through drafting guys like DB (David Bailey), who is an elite edge rusher," safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said. "It's just finding ways to put pressure on him and make him make mistakes, and I think that's kind of the main proponent of it."

Fitzpatrick, who is getting ready for his ninth season in the NFL, was traded to the Jets in March after his second stint in Miami, the team that drafted him No. 11 overall in 2018. A five-time Pro-Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Fitzpatrick has 21 career INTs.

"That's one of the reasons we got him here," Glenn said of Fitzpatrick's playmaking ability. "We want guys that can get their hands on the ball, we want guys that can make plays and we also want guys that when things break down, have the instincts to get us right back where we need to be, give us another chance to have another play. And he's done that throughout his career, so I'm expecting the same."

Returning to the gridiron to play alongside Fitzpatrick is Andre Cisco, who is entering year two with the Green and White after starting his career in Jacksonville. Malachi Moore, who flashed as a rookie, and Dane Belton, a sure tackler who will brings important special teams value, also will add to the competition. Cisco's 2025 season was cut short after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in the Jets' win over the Bengals in Week 8.