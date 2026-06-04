Jets WR Adonai Mitchell Rolled with Some Punches, Now Riding High Again

Jets wideout Adonai Mitchell has had an unusual start to his short NFL career — "definitely not something your average second-year guy would go through," Mitchell said after Tuesday's OTA practice.
But the young man also known as AD has a great attitude and has come to a promontory on his road through the pro game to know he's going in the right direction.
"What doesn't kill me makes me stronger," said Mitchell, who this offseason is learning his third NFL offense in his fewer than three full NFL seasons. "I just work on attacking everything, attacking every day. I'm not really worried about the circumstances but more worried about how I make my circumstances and how I make the best out of each and every day. I would say that just comes with it."
What also comes with playing at this level are the personal and team roller-coasters that many players experience, He went from the high expectations as Indianapolis' second-round pick out of Texas to the downward trend of not seeing a lot of action as a rookie (17 games but 7 starts, 383 offensive snaps and 23 receptions), to perhaps a low of being traded in early November, then maneuvering on the way upward again with career highs of 3.0 catches and 37.6 yards per game in the Jets' final eight games last season.
He said last year with the Green & White felt "kind of like the back half of a rookie year," but now he's back on the high road and looking to be very much a part of the wideout facelift that, after position pillar Garrett Wilson, includes late-first-round draft pick Omar Cooper Jr. out of national champion Indiana.
See the Jets players back on the field for the second week of optional OTA practices.
Can Mitchell provide that much of an impact? One who undeniably thinks so is Aaron Glenn, who has talked up Mitchell all offseason and did so again Tuesday.
"Very excited," the Jets head coach said of seeing Mitchell get comfortable in OC Frank Reich's system. "One, to make sure that he and Geno [Smith] create this connection, he and Garrett Wilson create this connection, he and the offensive coordinator create the connection, and him understanding exactly how we're trying to build this thing from the very beginning.
"For him to hear that message over and over again has been good for him. He's a talented player, a very talented player, and we want to squeeze every ounce of his athleticism to where he can help us and be able to make big plays for us, because he has that ability."
Mitchell knows all about the slightly older man also known as G, even though his first game as a Jet was Wilson's first game on season-ending Injured Reserve. Despite not playing a game with the Jets' WR1, he sparked on several occasions. And his eruption in the Game 13 win over Atlanta — career highs of 12 targets, 8 catches, 102 yards and his first Jets and NFL touchdown catch, a tumbling goal-line grab on a 52-yard play-action longball from Tyrod Taylor — gave a hint of what Glenn and the Jets see for him in 2026.
Mitchell can't wait to get started now that he's one of the position's elders at the ripe old age of 23.
Of finally getting to team with Wilson, he said: "The dude's a baller. The body control he has and the way he plays the game of football is very different at this position, and he does it at a high level. My job is just match or support in whatever way I can."
Then he'll be catching footballs for the first time from QB Geno Smith, who he says is "a natural leader, kind of the alpha in the room is the best way I could put it. ... And he throws a great ball. He's been doing it for, what, 16 years or something like that? This isn't his first rodeo. It's definitely been fun and I'm looking forward to the time to come."
And among others in the WR cast is Omar Cooper Jr., of whom Mitchell gives this quick take: "He's a dog. He's very smart, learns the offense pretty fast, asks a lot of questions. And the way he plays the game is different. ... The things he does on the field as far as running after the catch and things like that, he's extra explosive."
There may well be other wideout contributors, such as team MVP returner/receiver Isaiah Williams, second-year burner Arian Smith, and recently signed veteran Tim Patrick. Mitchell is at a point now where he knows his personal philosophy has kept him on the right path, and it could help bring his position and his team along for an enjoyable ride.
"I'm excited about this year, being able to get a full year under my belt. learn the offense through OTAs and training camp, and prepare for the season the right way," he said. "I just take the mentality of being the best me. And if we have 11 'best on the field, then we'll be a damn good offense."