Jets WR Adonai Mitchell Rolled with Some Punches, Now Riding High Again

Mitchell can't wait to get started now that he's one of the position's elders at the ripe old age of 23.

Of finally getting to team with Wilson, he said: "The dude's a baller. The body control he has and the way he plays the game of football is very different at this position, and he does it at a high level. My job is just match or support in whatever way I can."

Then he'll be catching footballs for the first time from QB Geno Smith, who he says is "a natural leader, kind of the alpha in the room is the best way I could put it. ... And he throws a great ball. He's been doing it for, what, 16 years or something like that? This isn't his first rodeo. It's definitely been fun and I'm looking forward to the time to come."

And among others in the WR cast is Omar Cooper Jr., of whom Mitchell gives this quick take: "He's a dog. He's very smart, learns the offense pretty fast, asks a lot of questions. And the way he plays the game is different. ... The things he does on the field as far as running after the catch and things like that, he's extra explosive."

There may well be other wideout contributors, such as team MVP returner/receiver Isaiah Williams, second-year burner Arian Smith, and recently signed veteran Tim Patrick. Mitchell is at a point now where he knows his personal philosophy has kept him on the right path, and it could help bring his position and his team along for an enjoyable ride.