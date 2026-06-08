Notebook | Jets C Josh Myers: 'I Love Everyone in Here'

When C Josh Myers signed a one-year contract with the Jets in March 2025 there were no guarantees that a man who had started and played in 60-of-61 games the previous four seasons with Green Bay would see that kind of action on an established five-man O-line.

Then cruel reality struck when RG Alijah Vera-Tucker sustained a season-ending injury. Joe Tippmann, the starting center the previous two seasons shifted right and Myers found himself back at center. That group -- which included rookie Armand Membou, second-year player Olu Fashanu and veteran John Simpson (who left in free agency) didn't miss a beat, or many snaps as they started all 17 games together.

Like several of his veteran teammates -- DL Harrison Phillips and S Minkah Fitzpatrick to name two -- Myers said there is a real sense of urgency among the players. He attributes much of that approach to HC Aaron Glenn and his staff.

"I think AG is one of the best leaders I've ever been around," Myers said after Tuesday's OTA session at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "Just the way he carries himself, just with really any situation that's been thrown at him to this point, man. I've just ... I've been super impressed."

Asked if he thought his HC looks more comfortable as the team prepares for this season, Myers' response drew a bit of laughter.

"I thought he looked comfortable last year, too!"

At 27, Myers is the lone "graybeard" along the Jets' O-line. Along with Dylan Parham (drafted in 2022), signed in free agency after playing last season with Geno Smith and the Raiders; Tippmann (2023); LT Fashanu (2024) and RT Membou (2025), the core of the group could be together for years to come.

"Membou has the ability to be great, like one of the greats," Myers said. "There's a lot that needs to happen between now and then, but he's got the talent, he's got the mentality. He's a heck of a player."

Myers acknowledged a feeling of "comfortability" in his second season with the Green & White, while also circling back to a sense of urgency that has come with players like LB Demario Davis and Fitzpatrick joining the team.