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Notebook | Jets C Josh Myers: 'I Love Everyone in Here'

Garrett Wilson Is ‘Excited,’ but Has ‘a Lot of Work to Do’

Jun 08, 2026 at 08:10 AM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

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When C Josh Myers signed a one-year contract with the Jets in March 2025 there were no guarantees that a man who had started and played in 60-of-61 games the previous four seasons with Green Bay would see that kind of action on an established five-man O-line.

Then cruel reality struck when RG Alijah Vera-Tucker sustained a season-ending injury. Joe Tippmann, the starting center the previous two seasons shifted right and Myers found himself back at center. That group -- which included rookie Armand Membou, second-year player Olu Fashanu and veteran John Simpson (who left in free agency) didn't miss a beat, or many snaps as they started all 17 games together.

Like several of his veteran teammates -- DL Harrison Phillips and S Minkah Fitzpatrick to name two -- Myers said there is a real sense of urgency among the players. He attributes much of that approach to HC Aaron Glenn and his staff.

"I think AG is one of the best leaders I've ever been around," Myers said after Tuesday's OTA session at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "Just the way he carries himself, just with really any situation that's been thrown at him to this point, man. I've just ... I've been super impressed."

Asked if he thought his HC looks more comfortable as the team prepares for this season, Myers' response drew a bit of laughter.

"I thought he looked comfortable last year, too!"

At 27, Myers is the lone "graybeard" along the Jets' O-line. Along with Dylan Parham (drafted in 2022), signed in free agency after playing last season with Geno Smith and the Raiders; Tippmann (2023); LT Fashanu (2024) and RT Membou (2025), the core of the group could be together for years to come.

"Membou has the ability to be great, like one of the greats," Myers said. "There's a lot that needs to happen between now and then, but he's got the talent, he's got the mentality. He's a heck of a player."

Myers acknowledged a feeling of "comfortability" in his second season with the Green & White, while also circling back to a sense of urgency that has come with players like LB Demario Davis and Fitzpatrick joining the team.

"I mean comfortable," he said. "I've been around these people in this building, and I love everyone in here. That always helps with the comfortability. But like I said, I mean urgency. Now I'm not settling."

Gallery | Jets Kick Off Week 2 of OTAs With Monday Practice

See the Jets players back on the field for the second week of optional OTA practice.

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GW on Breece & Geno
After sustaining a season-ending right knee sprain in last season's Week 10 win over Cleveland, WR Garrett Wilson said during the Jets' OTAs that he's feeling good, but "still has a lot of work to do, but I'm excited."

That excitement the four-year veteran said is tied to the team's re-signing of RB Breece Hall to a long-term contract and the acquisition of veteran QB Geno Smith in a trade with Las Vegas -- plus other moves the Jets have made to strengthen the offense with the drafting of WR Omar Cooper Jr. and TE Kenyon Sadiq.

"I was just super excited to see Breece get locked up, because that's one of the guys I came in with," Wilson said, referring to the team's haul in the 2022 NFL Draft. He added: "It sucks to see some of the guys that we came in with not here.

"So the reality of it is, we got to figure this thing out, and we're proud to do it. And you got a guy like Breece to make it a whole lot easier, man. He's special at what he does, one of the best in the league, and I'm excited that they locked him down because we need him, man. That boy can play."

Though it's early as they build toward a close collaboration, Wilson said that Smith has been impressive since he joined the Green & White.

"He's a top-notch human, a guy that, as a receiver, we search out," Wilson said. "We want to talk to our quarterbacks, we want to have those conversations, we want to know what they're thinking because at the end of the day, we want to catch the ball, right?

"He's super receptive, been super awesome, not to mention just the way he was able to ... he was so good at verbalizing the offense, and what Coach [Frank] Reich talked about early on. I thought it was Geno's offense that he had kind of brought with him, but no, man, he's just that receptive, that willing to learn. And I think that says a lot about someone, and you start to realize, oh, he's been 10-12 years in the league."

He added: "I can't wait to build chemistry."

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