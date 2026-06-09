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MetLife Stadium Achieves LEED Gold Certification Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026  

Recognition Reflects Lasting Legacy on Sustainability Following the Tournament 

Jun 09, 2026 at 08:09 AM
Metlife 1
Associated Press

MetLife Stadium, in partnership with the FIFA World Cup 2026™ New York New Jersey Host Committee, has achieved LEED v4.1 Gold certification for Existing Buildings from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). The special designation reinforces the stadium and region's long-term commitment to sustainability ahead of hosting eight matches, including the Final, in this year's FIFA Men's World Cup 2026™

The certification marks a major milestone for one of the world's busiest sports and entertainment venues as it prepares to welcome millions of fans from around the globe this summer. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the world's most widely recognized green building rating system and evaluates venues on operational performance across energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, indoor environmental quality, and sustainable transportation practices.

"As one of the premier sports and entertainment venues in the United States, MetLife Stadium recognizes our responsibility to operate sustainably," said Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO. "Achieving LEED Gold certification is a testament to our ongoing commitment to environmentally conscious operations, proving that premium guest experiences and rigorous green building practices can go hand-in-hand."

MetLife Stadium earned Gold certification following a 12-month performance review and implementation of enhanced sustainability initiatives designed to reduce environmental impact while improving the fan and employee experience.

"Hosting the World Cup is about more than just the excitement of matches, it's about the legacy we leave behind for our communities and future generations," said Alex Lasry, CEO of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ NYNJ Host Committee. "Achieving LEED Gold certification demonstrates this commitment to making MetLife Stadium a model for sustainable large-scale events and creating a world-class experience that reflects the values of our region."

The certification highlights ongoing efforts by the MetLife Stadium leadership to modernize stadium operations and prioritize environmental responsibility as the venue prepares to take center stage during the largest sporting event in the world.

During the certification review period, MetLife Stadium reinforced existing initiatives focused on:

  • Energy conservation through on-site solar generation, use of LED and motion sensor lighting, and use of hybrid and electric vehicles.
  • Material management through food waste and materials diversion and donation.
  • A comprehensive recycling program with aluminum, PET, and cardboard baling as well as electronic and universal waste recycling.
  • Annual staff training and awareness events designed to reinforce universal green messaging and ensure adherence to the stadium's sustainable policies.

As one of a select number of NFL stadiums to achieve LEED Gold certification for Existing Buildings under the v4.1 framework, MetLife Stadium continues to position itself as a global leader in sustainable venue operations ahead of FIFA Men's World Cup 2026™.

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