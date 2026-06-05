Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Randy Lange, Jack Bell and Amanda Vogt will give their responses to a series of questions regarding the Jets.
Today's question: What Have We Learned During Jets OTAs?
EA: While the media watches only a small percentage of these voluntary practices and the pads will be stowed until training camp, the Jets should be stout in the trenches. Four of five starters return to an offensive line that used the same combination for every game for the first time since 2012. The Jets were a top-10 rushing unit in 2025 and RB Breece Hall, who recently signed a new multi-year contract, will work behind a unit that has impressive young bookend tackles in LT Olu Fashanu and RT Armand Membou. As an OTA session wound down this week, Fashanu and Membou were alone working on their footwork and pass sets. C John Myers said that Membou has the ability to be great. On the other side of the ball, I'm fascinated by the front that added DT T'Vondre Sweat and David Onyemata to the interior, and DE Joseph Ossai, OLB Kingsley Enagbare and David Bailey, the draft's best pass rusher. Sweat (6-4, 366) is a monster and the other day he made Hall look small, meeting him in the hole and wrapping his big paws around him. Bailey and Will McDonald IV give the Jets explosiveness and bend off the edge and ageless LB Demario Davis remains a force.
RL: The addition of the older players to the team has helped. The roster exactly one year ago averaged 3.09 seasons of NFL experience per player and had just three players with 9-plus seasons of experience Today's roster has a small but significant tick upward to 3.30 seasons of experience and seven players with 9-plus seasons. While there's still positive talk when bantering about hopes and dreams, the younger players seem to have gotten some of the chill vibe from the old fogeys so the hopeful chatter gets toned down beneath the earnest talk about all the reps that need to be logged every day before that can happen. QB Geno Smith, 35 and entering his 14th NFL campaign, is a great example of having June perspective. He's been asked about the uplifting story arc of him returning to the Jets, finishing his "unfinished business" and leading them to the postseason. Geno won't bite: "Me being in the league as long as I've been, I understand that you can only focus on what's right in front of you. ... We want to be the best team in the world, I don't feel shy about saying that, but I understand there's a lot of work to be done." So his message to the Jets and their fans is one of daily attention to details rather than playoff pie in the sky: "Jet up. Let's go."
JB: That when HC Aaron Glenn talks about competition across the roster, he's not kidding -- especially when it comes to the defensive backfield, tight end and wide receivers. Geno Smith is QB1 with his backup TBD while Breece Hall is RB1 (followed by Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis) while there looks to be few surprises expected on what looks to be an elite offensive line or at linebacker. On offense, Garrett Wilson, back after missing most of last season with a knee injury, is the undisputed WR1. The Jets drafted Omar Cooper Jr.. with one of their three first-round selections in April's NFL Draft. And Glenn has been talking up Adonai Mitchell, who was acquired in a trade with the Colts last season. They have also signed Tim Patrick in free agency while Arian Smith returns along with Isaiah Williams. At TE, Kenyon Sadiq, another first-round pick, gives OC Frank Reich's offense tantalizing options when paired with second-year man Mason Taylor and Jeremy Ruckert. On defense, with Glenn calling the plays, there's keen competition that will also yield a deep and versatile group at safety and cornerback. S Minkah Fitzpatrick is the alpha back there among a group that includes Malachi Moore, Dane Belton, signed in free agency, Andre Cisco, re-signed after injury ruined his 2025 season, Dean Clark and rookie VJ Payne. Brandon Stephens in the incumbent at one CB spot who could be pushed by aggressive rookie D'Angelo Ponds, while the other side will be held down by either Nahshon Wright, signed in free agency, or second year Azareye'h Thomas. At slot corner, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., picked up in a trade last season, is likely to be pushed by Ponds and others.
AV: This week players have spoken highly of where the Jets stand from a leadership standpoint. The commitment to bring in veteran guys like Demario Davis and Minkah Fitzpatrick are valuable additions from a production perspective, but more importantly as role models. Head coach Aaron Glenn said this week that was his offseason plan from the beginning to give younger players strong veterans to lean on as they develop their professional careers. Defensive lineman Harrison Phillips says having so many strong voices in the room prevents it from feeling like a "dictatorship." From an offensive standpoint, while we won't see the Jets in pads until training camp, I think Geno Smith has some intriguing receiving options in addition to Garrett Wilson with Adonai Mitchell and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. Glenn believes Mitchell, who is entering Year 3 in the league and learning his third offensive system, has the ability to make "big plays" this season. This OTA period has been pivotal for all three receivers to start building a strong connection with Smith as well as each other.
See the Jets players on the field during Week 2 of Jets OTA practices.