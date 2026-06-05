What Have We Learned During Jets OTAs?

EA: While the media watches only a small percentage of these voluntary practices and the pads will be stowed until training camp, the Jets should be stout in the trenches. Four of five starters return to an offensive line that used the same combination for every game for the first time since 2012. The Jets were a top-10 rushing unit in 2025 and RB Breece Hall , who recently signed a new multi-year contract, will work behind a unit that has impressive young bookend tackles in LT Olu Fashanu and RT Armand Membou . As an OTA session wound down this week, Fashanu and Membou were alone working on their footwork and pass sets. C John Myers said that Membou has the ability to be great. On the other side of the ball, I'm fascinated by the front that added DT T'Vondre Sweat and David Onyemata to the interior, and DE Joseph Ossai , OLB Kingsley Enagbare and David Bailey , the draft's best pass rusher. Sweat (6-4, 366) is a monster and the other day he made Hall look small, meeting him in the hole and wrapping his big paws around him. Bailey and Will McDonald IV give the Jets explosiveness and bend off the edge and ageless LB Demario Davis remains a force.

RL: The addition of the older players to the team has helped. The roster exactly one year ago averaged 3.09 seasons of NFL experience per player and had just three players with 9-plus seasons of experience Today's roster has a small but significant tick upward to 3.30 seasons of experience and seven players with 9-plus seasons. While there's still positive talk when bantering about hopes and dreams, the younger players seem to have gotten some of the chill vibe from the old fogeys so the hopeful chatter gets toned down beneath the earnest talk about all the reps that need to be logged every day before that can happen. QB Geno Smith, 35 and entering his 14th NFL campaign, is a great example of having June perspective. He's been asked about the uplifting story arc of him returning to the Jets, finishing his "unfinished business" and leading them to the postseason. Geno won't bite: "Me being in the league as long as I've been, I understand that you can only focus on what's right in front of you. ... We want to be the best team in the world, I don't feel shy about saying that, but I understand there's a lot of work to be done." So his message to the Jets and their fans is one of daily attention to details rather than playoff pie in the sky: "Jet up. Let's go."