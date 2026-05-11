Jets Sign LB Jaden Keller

Keller (6-3, 235) was one of the Jets' 31 rookie tryouts during minicamp. The Virginia Tech product played in 11 games (6 starts) last season and ranked third on the team with 50 tackles. In 2024, Keller played in 13 games (7 starts) and totaled 83 tackles. In 52 games for the Hokies, Keller finished with 181 tackles (78 solo), 7.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 2 FF and 2 FR.

Mathis (6-5, 260) signed a reserve/future contract with the Jets in January. A sixth-round selection of the Los Angeles Rams (No. 189 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft, Mathis was signed to the Jets' practice squad last December. He appeared in 8 games during his rookie season with the Rams, was waived by the team in August 2024 and then signed with the Patriots' practice squad. Mathis appeared in 5 games with New England before he was released and signed to the Eagles' practice squad. The TCU/Nebraska product appeared in 1 game for Philadelphia in 2024. Last season, Mathis had stints with the Titans' and the Browns' practice squads but did not appear in any games. He was released by Cleveland on Dec. 9.