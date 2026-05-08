Jets Sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents

Toledo RB Chip Trayanum (5-10, 224)

Trayanum began his college career at Arizona State (2020-21), then played at Ohio State (2021-22) and Kentucky (2024) before finishing at Toledo in a breakout season for the native of Akron, OH. For the Rockets, Trayanum, 23, played in 11 games (10 starts) and led the team with 1,015 rushing yards (182 carries, 5.6 per) and 12 rushing TDs. He was named first-team All-MAC. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein called him a "downhill runner" with "bruising size" who has the body of a linebacker, a position Trayanum played early in his career.

Wyoming RB Sam Scott (6-1, 213)

In his four seasons playing for the Cowboys, Scott played in a backfield by committee. In 47 career games with Wyoming he had 233 carries for 1,091 yards (4.7 yards per) and 7 TDs. He added 34 receptions for 264 yards and 2 scores. Scott had 1,355 yards from scrimmage and 9 TDs. His best seasons came over his final two years with Wyoming -- 435 yards, 3 rush and 1 pass TD reception in 2024; and 408 rush yards, 2 rush TDs plus 113 receiving yards and a TD in 2025.

Arizona State WR Malik McClain (6-4, 195)

McClain made three stops (Florida State, Penn State and finally Arizona State) across his 5-year college career. His best season came with the Sun Devils in 2025 when he played in 13 games, totaling 31 receptions for 441 yards (14.2 per) with a TD. In the 2025 Peach Bowl, McClain was on the receiving end of a 42-yard TD pass on a trick play in a loss to Texas.

Louisville WR Caullin Lacy (5-9, 183)

Lacy was a wide receiver and return specialist over his 6-year college career -- 4 years at South Alabama and 2 at Louisville. He played in 65 games, amassing 285 receptions for 3,348 yards (11.7 per) and 16 TD receptions. He also ran 51 times for 214 yards. Lacy also had 86 punt returns for 996 yards (10.9 per) and 34 KO returns for 831 yards (24.1 per).

Rutgers WR DT Sheffield (5-7, 175)

A slot receiver with good speed, Sheffield completed his college career with the Scarlet Knights after stops at Washington State (2023) and North Texas (2024). In his lone season playing against Big Ten competition, Sheffield appeared in 12 games, had 44 receptions for 557 yards (13.1 yards per) and 5 TDs. In addition, over his three-year college career he returned 18 punts for 200 yards and 6 KOs for 127 yards, with the majority of those stats coming during his single season at North Texas.

TCU TE Chase Curtis (6-4, 241)

Curtis appeared in 43 games for TCU over his five seasons with the Horned Frogs and totaled 36 receptions for 413 yards and 4 touchdowns. In 2022, he played in all 15 games of a season that saw TCU reach the National Championship game. He started all 13 games as redshirt senior and had 167 yards on 13 catches and two scores.

Colorado OL Xavier Hill (6-4, 320)

Hill finished his six-year college career playing in 11 games (10 starts) for Colorado last season. He allowed 3 sacks, a quarterback hits, 11 hurries and earned a PFF Big 12 Offensive Guard of the Week honors in Week 5. He began his career at LSU before transferring to Memphis after 3 seasons and to Colorado after 2. Hill played in 7 games for LSU and 26 for Memphis and was named first-team All-AAC in 2024.

Ball State Edge Nathan Voorhis (6-2, 251)

Voorhis, a native of East Stroudsburg, PA, spent two seasons at the University of Connecticut and one at Bryant University (NCAA D1 FCS) before completing his college career at Ball State last season. Voorhis blossomed with the Cardinals, making 51 total tackles (30 solo), 17 TFL, a FF and 12 sacks -- the fifth-most in the FBS. At the Ball State pro day, he was clocked at 4.76 in the 40-yard dash and had a vertical jump of 37 inches.

UTSA LB Kendrick Blackshire (6-1, 230)

Blackshire played five seasons in college, two at UTSA and three at Alabama. He appeared in 27 games for the Crimson Tide and posted 25 tackles and 2 TFL before transferring. Last season, he started 11 games and totaled 48 tackles, a sack and a pick-6 against Rice.

BYU CB Mory Bamba (6-2, 193)

Bamba began his career at Wisconsin-Oshkosh originally committed to run track before transferring to BYU where he switched to football. He played in 36 games (8 starts) over 4 seasons with the Cougars and last season totaled 23 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 4 pass defenses. His pro day testing numbers included a 4.29 time in the 40-yard dash and 36½-inch vertical jump.

BYU K Will Ferrin (6-3, 175)

Ferrin kicked for BYU for the last 3 seasons after beginning his career at Boise State where he punted for 2 years. During his time with the Cougars, he made 122-of-123 extra points 58-of-71 field-goal attempts. The last 2 seasons, Ferrin led the Big 12 in field goals made. And as a redshirt senior in 2025, he was selected to second-team All-Big 12, tied a school record with a 56-yard field goal and set the program record for consecutive made field goals with 25.