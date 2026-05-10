Jets Sign OL Landon Young, Waive WR Mac Dalena

The Jets have signed OL Landon Young and waived WR Mac Dalena.
Young, one of 31 tryouts at rookie minicamp, appeared in 17 games with the Saints in 2024 while making four starts at RG and one at LG. A sixth-round pick out of Kentucky in 2021, Young (6-7, 321) is a fifth-year lineman who appeared in 56 games with New Orleans from 2021-24 and started 12 contests.
The Jets initially singed Dalena (5-11, 180) to a reserve/futures contract on Jan. 12. A Fresno State product, Dalena had a brief stint with the Seahawks' practice squad in November. He was a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2024, leading his team with 64 catches for 1,065 yards and 8 TDs.