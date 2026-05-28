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Jets Sign Kicker Younghoe Koo

Native of South Korea Played in HS in New Jersey

May 28, 2026 at 09:15 AM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

New York Giants kicker Younghoe Koo (37) kicks a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press

The Jets have signed veteran kicker Younghoe Koo.

With the addition of Koo, the Jets now have three placekickers on the roster after having signed Cade York and Lenny Krieg.

Koo, a soccer player who moved to the United States from Seoul, South Korea when he was 12 years old, played football at Ridgewood High School in North Jersey. He was named the team MVP as a senior when he was the kicker and also contributed 6 INT.

Koo, 31, played in college at Georgia Southern and signed his first NFL contract with the Los Angeles Chargers after he was not selected in the 2017 NFL Draft. After a season with the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football, Koo was signed and then released by New England before latching on with the Atlanta Falcons where he played from 2019-25.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl during the 2020 season after converting 37 (to lead the league) of his 39 field-goal attempts and 33-of-39 extra-point attempts.

Koo, after seven seasons with Atlanta, was released by the Falcons last September and signed with the Giants practice squad. He made his Giants debut on Nov. 9, replacing an injured Graham Gano. He was released after the Giants' Week 15 loss to Washington after having missed a pair of long field-goal attempts.

In his 8-year, 98-game NFL career, Koo has made 185-of-217 field-goal attempts (85.3%) with a long of 59 yards, while converting 186-of-194 extra-point attempts.

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