Jets Sign Their Third Selection of Round 1, WR Omar Cooper Jr.

The Jets have signed wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., their third selection of Round 1 and the 30th player taken overall in the recent NFL Draft.

The Jets, after spending their two first-round picks to draft edge David Bailey and TE Kenyon Sadiq, were faced with having the first pick of Round 2 and missing out on taking the versatile big-play maker from Indiana. But they and San Francisco engineered a trade that enabled the Jets to move from 33rd to 30th to get Cooper.

And Cooper is glad they did.

"It's really just a blessing, knowing that a team really thinks so highly of me to trade up for me," Cooper told nyjets.com right after he was drafted by the Green & White. "I was just excited, pure joy, just grateful, really."

Those are the kinds of emotions Cooper gave Indiana football fans during his four seasons of growth with the Hoosiers, and especially in his last two seasons,

In 2024, the 6-0, 199-pounder ranked fourth in the FBS with 21.2 yards/catch on 28 receptions for 594 yards and 7 touchdowns. Last season, he upped the ante with 69 catches for 937 yards (13.6 yards/catch) and 13 TDs, tied for third in the FBS.

Cooper was a part of the speed fleet that the Jets brought in during the first two rounds of the draft. His 4.42 time in the 40 at the combine meshes nicely with the 4.50 of Bailey, the 4.39 of Sadiq and the pro day 4.31 time for D'Angelo Ponds, the second-round corner who was Cooper's two-year IU teammate.

Now he comes to the Jets, who are refurbishing their receiving corps, surrounding WR Garrett Wilson and QB Geno Smith with returnees in WR Adonai Mitchell and TE Mason Taylor and with him and fellow first-rounder Sadiq.

"Being able to play alongside Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell is exciting — those are two guys I watched when I was younger," Cooper said. "Being able to play with them, learn from them is something I'm definitely looking forward to."

On Friday, the Jets completed their first week of organized team activities (OTAs).