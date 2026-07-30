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Jets Sign WR Quincy Skinner Jr.

Club Waived/Injured WR Jalen Walthall

Jul 30, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Skinner 1
Associated Press / Tony Gutierrez

The Jets signed WR Quincy Skinner Jr. and waived/injured WR Jalen Walthall.

Skinner (6-2, 205) signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and played collegiately at Vanderbilt. As a Commodore, Skinner had 66 career receptions for 809 yards and 8 TDs. In his final collegiate season in 2024, he played in all 13 games (12 starts) and had 29 receptions for 367 yards and 3 TDs.

Walthall (6-2, 180) initially signed with the Jets during OTAs. He played collegiately at Hawaii before transferring to the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio where he played two seasons. As a Cardinal, Walthall had 9 games with 100-plus receiving yards. He had 155 receptions over those two seasons for 2,137 yards and 22 TDs.

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