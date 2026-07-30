Jets Sign WR Quincy Skinner Jr.

Skinner (6-2, 205) signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and played collegiately at Vanderbilt. As a Commodore, Skinner had 66 career receptions for 809 yards and 8 TDs. In his final collegiate season in 2024, he played in all 13 games (12 starts) and had 29 receptions for 367 yards and 3 TDs.

Walthall (6-2, 180) initially signed with the Jets during OTAs. He played collegiately at Hawaii before transferring to the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio where he played two seasons. As a Cardinal, Walthall had 9 games with 100-plus receiving yards. He had 155 receptions over those two seasons for 2,137 yards and 22 TDs.