Jets Sign DL Ben Barten

The Jets signed defensive lineman Ben Barten and waived long snapper Garrison Grimes.
Barten (6-5, 324) was waived by the New York Giants earlier this week. The lineman was an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin, and he spent his entire collegiate career as a Badger. In 2025 he played 360 snaps on defense and had a career-high 24 tackles including 2.5 TFLs and one sack.
Grimes (6-2, 220) previously signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent. The long snapper spent his final collegiate season at BYU after three years at Baylor and played in 45 games in his collegiate career. Grimes earned AFCA Second-Team All-America honors in 2025 and was a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly award given to the nation's best long snapper.