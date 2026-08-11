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Jets Move DL Joseph Ossai to Active Roster

Veteran Edge Removed from Physically Unable to Perform List

Aug 11, 2026 at 04:20 PM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

An off-season workout at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ, May 6, 2026.

The Jets have moved edge Joseph Ossai to the active roster and removed him from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Ossai (6-4, 263) was placed on the Active/PUP list on July 28. He signed with the Jets in March after playing his first four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. During his time with the Bengals from 2022-25, Ossai played in 61 games while racking up 116 total tackles, 44 quarterback hits and 14.5 sacks. He recorded a career-high 5 sacks in each of the last two seasons. In 2025, Ossai set a personal best by playing 616 defensive snaps, and he also contributed 71 snaps on special teams.

Originally from Nigeria, Ossai moved to the United States at age 10. He played three seasons with the Texas Longhorns, where he registered 165 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. In 2020, he led the Big 12 in tackles for loss and earned consensus All-America honors.

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