Jets Move DL Joseph Ossai to Active Roster

Ossai (6-4, 263) was placed on the Active/PUP list on July 28. He signed with the Jets in March after playing his first four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. During his time with the Bengals from 2022-25, Ossai played in 61 games while racking up 116 total tackles, 44 quarterback hits and 14.5 sacks. He recorded a career-high 5 sacks in each of the last two seasons. In 2025, Ossai set a personal best by playing 616 defensive snaps, and he also contributed 71 snaps on special teams.