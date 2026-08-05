Jets Sign TE Connor Hulstein & DL Patrick Jenkins

The Jets have signed TE Connor Hulstein and DL Patrick Jenkins. The club also waived S Keidron Smith and waived-injured DL Eric Watts.

Hulstein (6-6, 247), who played collegiately at Princeton and Marist, participated in the Jets' rookie minicamp. An AP Second Team All-American at Marist last season, he had 42 catches and set single-season school records for a tight end with 599 yards receiving, 7 TDs and a 14.3 yards/reception average. Appearing in 12 games, Hulstein led FCS tight ends in receiving yards and ranked second in TD receptions and fourth in receptions.

Prior to joining the Red Foxes, Hulstein appeared in 26 games over four seasons at Princeton while registering 11 catches for 111 yards and 3 TDs in 2023-24.

Jenkins (6-2, 287) most recently played with the Columbus Aviators in the UFL, totaling 22 tackles, 6 TFL and 1.5 sacks in 10 games. He played collegiately at TCU and Tulane, amassing 132 tackles, 14 sacks, 2 PD and 1 FF. Over three seasons with the Green Wave, Jenkins, who went undrafted in 2025, tallied 107 tackles, 28 TFL and 13 sacks.

Smith (6-2, 210) signed with Jets last December and had 15 tackles in three games. The Ole Miss and Kentucky product initially signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2023 but was released as part of final roster cuts. After a brief stint with the Commanders' practice squad, Smith was signed to the Broncos' practice squad in December 2023. He made the team's initial 53-man roster in 2024 and appeared in 9 games, playing 122 special teams snaps and 16 defensive snaps.