Jets Claim DL Junior Tafuna

The Jets were awarded DT Junio Tafuna off waivers, and they also waived DL Patrick Jenkins.
Tafuna (6-3, 308) went undrafted in 2025 and signed with the Houston Texans. He spent time on the Texans' practice squad and signed a reserves/future contract with Houston in January. At Utah, Tafuna had 108 tackles, 15 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 3 FR, 2 INT and 1 FF.
Jenkins (6-2, 287) signed with the Jets on Wednesday. He most recently played with the Columbus Aviators in the UFL, totaling 22 tackles, 6 TFL and 1.5 sacks in 10 games. He played collegiately at TCU and Tulane, amassing 132 tackles, 14 sacks, 2 PD and 1 FF. Over three seasons with the Green Wave, Jenkins, who went undrafted in 2025, tallied 107 tackles, 28 TFL and 13 sacks.