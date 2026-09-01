Jets Add QB Bailey Zappe to Practice Squad

The Jets have signed QB Bailey Zappe to the practice squad. Zappe was initially waived when the Jets trimmed their roster to reach the 53-man regular-season limit.

After Aaron Glenn announced rookie Cade Klubnik would be Geno Smith's backup during his Monday press conference, the Jets added another QB to their practice squad.

Bailey Zappe, who was initially waived when the Jets trimmed their roster to reach the 53-man regular-season limit, will be back practicing with the Green & White.

Zappe completed 60.9% (14- of- 23) of his passes and threw for 135 yards and 2 INTs this preseason. The veteran QB was initially selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and appeared in 14 games (8 starts) from 2022-23, throwing for 2,053 yards with 11 TDs and 12 INTs. Zappe spent the 2025 season on the Cleveland Browns practice squad before signing a futures contract with the Jets in January.

Smith and Klubnik are the only QBs on the active roster and Glenn said he thought any third QB would be "a practice squad guy."