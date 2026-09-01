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Jets Add QB Bailey Zappe to Practice Squad

Completed 60.9% of His Passes in the Preseason

Sep 01, 2026 at 12:58 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

Zappe 1

The Jets have signed QB Bailey Zappe to the practice squad. Zappe was initially waived when the Jets trimmed their roster to reach the 53-man regular-season limit.

After Aaron Glenn announced rookie Cade Klubnik would be Geno Smith's backup during his Monday press conference, the Jets added another QB to their practice squad.

Bailey Zappe, who was initially waived when the Jets trimmed their roster to reach the 53-man regular-season limit, will be back practicing with the Green & White.

Zappe completed 60.9% (14- of- 23) of his passes and threw for 135 yards and 2 INTs this preseason. The veteran QB was initially selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and appeared in 14 games (8 starts) from 2022-23, throwing for 2,053 yards with 11 TDs and 12 INTs. Zappe spent the 2025 season on the Cleveland Browns practice squad before signing a futures contract with the Jets in January.

Smith and Klubnik are the only QBs on the active roster and Glenn said he thought any third QB would be "a practice squad guy."

"We're looking to add good players," Glenn said when asked if the Jets were searching for another QB option. "If there's another guy out there that we feel like can help this team, me and [GM Darren Mougey] will have a conversation to see how that goes."

2026 Jets Practice Squad in Photos

See the 2026 Jets practice squad in photos.

P-Squad thumb
1 / 18
QB Bailey Zappe - 11
2 / 18

QB Bailey Zappe - 11

K Jason Sanders - 19
3 / 18

K Jason Sanders - 19

S Jordan Clark - 33
4 / 18

S Jordan Clark - 33

CB Mory Bamba - 38
5 / 18

CB Mory Bamba - 38

CB Samuel Womack III - 39
6 / 18

CB Samuel Womack III - 39

LB Jaden Keller - 48
7 / 18

LB Jaden Keller - 48

LB Troy Reeder - 50
8 / 18

LB Troy Reeder - 50

Edge Paschal Ekeji - 54
9 / 18

Edge Paschal Ekeji - 54

OL Xavier Newman - 65
10 / 18

OL Xavier Newman - 65

DL Payton Page - 69
11 / 18

DL Payton Page - 69

OL Marquis Hayes - 77
12 / 18

OL Marquis Hayes - 77

WR Jamaal Pritchett - 81
13 / 18

WR Jamaal Pritchett - 81

WR Malik McClain - 84
14 / 18

WR Malik McClain - 84

WR Cam Camper - 88
15 / 18

WR Cam Camper - 88

DL Nate Lynn - 92
16 / 18

DL Nate Lynn - 92

DL Jack Heflin - 96
17 / 18

DL Jack Heflin - 96

RB Al-Jay Henderson - 36
18 / 18

RB Al-Jay Henderson - 36

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