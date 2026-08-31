Final Cuts | Jets Move 38 Players to Reduce Active Roster to 52 Players

The Jets waived 25 players, released four veterans and waived-injured three players. The team also placed three players on reserve/injured and two on reserve/injured designated to return while LB Tyler Baron was added to reserve/physically unable to perform. The roster is at 52, one under Sunday's required 53-player limit.
"This is always the toughest part of the year for any coach, and I don't care how long I've been in this league -- it's always tough," said head coach Aaron Glenn Friday night after the preseason wrapped up vs. crosstown Giants. "This league goes on and you have to make these cuts and try to build your team to where it needs to be."
Rookie QB Cade Klubnik, a fourth-round pick from Clemson, who completed 61.8% of his passes in the preseason and led three scoring drives, is the only quarterback on the roster other than starter Geno Smith. Jason Sanders, who missed an extra point and 54-yard field-goal attempt against the Giants, also is on the initial list.
"Our conversations are always on point on trying to make sure this team is at its best," Glenn said Friday about his talks with GM Darren Mougey. "Those conversations will be about the kicking situation, those conversations will be about the quarterback situation, and we'll make the right decision going forward."
After starting the summer with four quarterbacks, Bailey Zappe was released and Brady Cook was waived. Last season, Cook, an undrafted free agent from Missouri, started four games for the Green & White. Rookie DB Mory Bamba, who registered 4 PDs and 4 tackles in the preseason opener against the Buccaneers but sustained a knee injury and didn't practice the past two weeks, and second-year CB Jordan Clark were also waived.
See photos of the 2026 Jets current roster following the NFL cutdown deadline.
Two draft picks -- G Anez Cooper (Rd 6, No. 188) and S VJ Payne (Rd 7, No. 228) landed on reserve/injured designated for return. Cooper departed Friday night's game with a shoulder injury while Payne has been out multiple weeks with a bone bruise. RB Chip Trayanum, who carried 21 times in game action for 62 yards and scored against the Giants, was placed on reserve/injured. The Toledo product exited the Giants game on a stretcher but was awake, alert and had movement in his lower extremities prior to a going to the hospital.
The initial 53-man roster comprises on offense 2 quarterbacks, 5 running backs, 6 wide receivers, 4 tight ends and 8 linemen. On defense, the breakdown is 10 linemen, 4 linebackers and 10 defensive backs. The roster also includes 3 specialists.
As of Sunday night, the Jets have 29 players with four or fewer years of NFL experience and 23 with five or more. In 2025, the Jets had one of the youngest rosters in the NFL and only four players 30-plus years old. The Green & White currently have eight, including newcomers LB Demario Davis (37), DL David Onyemata (33), WR Tim Patrick (32) and QB Geno Smith (35). S Minkah Fitzpatrick will turn 30 in November.
"It's been great, just time on task with everyone going through an entire process," Mougey said after the Giants game. "Last year this time we hadn't gone through a cutdown process yet. Right now, we know what that's like. That's going to be smoother. The conversations, the day-to-day dialog. It's been fantastic going through it. A full season with these guys and just getting to know each other better."
Here are the Jets' transactions made on Sunday:
Transaction List
|Player
|Pos
|Exp
|Transaction
|Mory Bamba
|DB
|R
|Waived
|Junior Bergen
|WR
|1
|Waived
|Cam Camper
|WR
|1
|Waived
|Dean Clark
|S
|2
|Waived
|Jordan Clark
|DB
|2
|Waived
|Brady Cook
|QB
|2
|Waived
|Anthony Dunn Jr.
|Edge
|R
|Waived
|Paschal Ekeji
|LB
|1
|Waived
|Courtland Ford
|OL
|R
|Waived
|Liam Fornadel
|G
|1
|Waived
|Keenan Garber
|DB
|1
|Waived
|Marquis Hayes
|G
|2
|Waived
|Jack Heflin
|DT
|2
|Waived
|Xavier Hill
|OL
|R
|Waived
|Jaden Keller
|LB
|R
|Waived
|Nate Lynn
|Edge
|2
|Waived
|Malik McClain
|WR
|R
|Waived
|Jarius Monroe
|S
|1
|Waived
|Payton Page
|DL
|1
|Waived
|Jamaal Pritchett
|WR
|1
|Waived
|Quincy Skinner
|WR
|1
|Waived
|Mazi Smith
|DL
|4
|Waived
|Junior Tafuna
|DT
|1
|Waived
|Tanner Wall
|S
|R
|Waived
|Chase Wilson
|LB
|R
|Waived
|Xavier Newman-Johnson
|OL
|4
|Released
|Samuel Womack III
|CB
|5
|Released
|Landon Young
|OL
|6
|Released
|Bailey Zappe
|QB
|4
|Released
|Chase Curtis
|TE
|R
|Waived, Injured
|Connor Hulstein
|TE
|R
|Waived, Injured
|Dominic Richardson
|RB
|R
|Waived, Injured
|Tyler Baron
|LB
|2
|Reserve, PUP
|Tre Brown
|CB
|6
|Reserve/Injured
|Chip Trayanum
|RB
|R
|Reserve/Injured
|Mykal Walker
|LB
|7
|Reserve/Inured
|Anez Coper
|OL
|R
|Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)
|VJ Payne
|S
|R
|Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)
What's Next
Over the coming days, GM Darren Mougey and his staff will have the flexibility to continue to shape the roster, moving players to injured reserve, adding players who were let go from around the league and executing trades in addition to filling a 16-player practice squad.
Waiver Claims
Teams can begin submitting waiver claims immediately after the 53-man roster cutdown deadline at 6 p.m. ET today. The end of the claim period is Monday at 1 p.m. ET. After that, teams can sign players to their practice squad. The Jets hold the second slot in the waiver-wire priority, which is based on last season's record. They will hold that spot until the Tuesday of Week 4 (9/28) of the regular season. At that point, the priority will match the NFL standings.
Practice Squad
Practice squads can have 16 players but can add an international pathway player without counting against the limit. Ten of the 16 players must have no more than two accrued seasons and the other six don't have any limitations. Teams are allowed to promote two players from their practice squad on gameday and each player called up will revert back to the PS. Teams can do that with a specific player up to three times. Practice squad players cannot sign with another team's practice squad but are free to sign with another team's 53-man roster at any time unless they are one of their team's protected players. Teams decide on four protected players weekly.
IR/PUP/NFI
Players that are on PUP or NFI don't count towards the 53-man roster. They're eligible to return to action after the team's fourth game. Players placed on IR before the cut to 53 are ineligible to return during the regular season unless they are designated to return. If a player is placed on injured reserve after the roster cuts and during the regular season, they are required to miss four weeks.