Final Cuts | Jets Move 38 Players to Reduce Active Roster to 52 Players

What's Next

Over the coming days, GM Darren Mougey and his staff will have the flexibility to continue to shape the roster, moving players to injured reserve, adding players who were let go from around the league and executing trades in addition to filling a 16-player practice squad.

Waiver Claims

Teams can begin submitting waiver claims immediately after the 53-man roster cutdown deadline at 6 p.m. ET today. The end of the claim period is Monday at 1 p.m. ET. After that, teams can sign players to their practice squad. The Jets hold the second slot in the waiver-wire priority, which is based on last season's record. They will hold that spot until the Tuesday of Week 4 (9/28) of the regular season. At that point, the priority will match the NFL standings.

Practice Squad

Practice squads can have 16 players but can add an international pathway player without counting against the limit. Ten of the 16 players must have no more than two accrued seasons and the other six don't have any limitations. Teams are allowed to promote two players from their practice squad on gameday and each player called up will revert back to the PS. Teams can do that with a specific player up to three times. Practice squad players cannot sign with another team's practice squad but are free to sign with another team's 53-man roster at any time unless they are one of their team's protected players. Teams decide on four protected players weekly.