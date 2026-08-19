Jets Sign WR Junior Bergen

The Jets have signed WR Junior Bergen and waived-injured DT Sheffield.
Bergen (5-9, 184), a seventh-round pick (No. 252 overall) of the San Francisco 49ers in 2025, played four seasons at Montana (2021-24) and tied for the most punt return touchdowns in FCS history with eight. He also established the Montana record for average yards per punt return at 16.71. An all-purpose player in college, Bergen had 145 receptions, 1,777 receiving yards and 13 TDs plus 139 rush attempts, 577 yards on the ground and 4 TDs. He spent time on the San Francisco's practice squad last season and signed a reserve/futures contract with the 49ers in January.
Sheffield (5-7, 175) was one of 12 undrafted free agents to sign with the Jets in May. In his lone season at Rutgers, Sheffield appeared in 12 games and had 44 receptions for 557 yards (13.1 yards per) and 5 TDs. In addition, over his three-year college career he returned 18 punts for 200 yards and 6 KOs for 127 yards, with the majority of those stats coming during his single season at North Texas (2024).