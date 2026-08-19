Jets Sign WR Junior Bergen

Bergen (5-9, 184), a seventh-round pick (No. 252 overall) of the San Francisco 49ers in 2025, played four seasons at Montana (2021-24) and tied for the most punt return touchdowns in FCS history with eight. He also established the Montana record for average yards per punt return at 16.71. An all-purpose player in college, Bergen had 145 receptions, 1,777 receiving yards and 13 TDs plus 139 rush attempts, 577 yards on the ground and 4 TDs. He spent time on the San Francisco's practice squad last season and signed a reserve/futures contract with the 49ers in January.