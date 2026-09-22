Jets Sign WR Malik McClain and DL Jack Heflin to Active Roster

The Jets have signed WR Malik McClain and DL Jack Heflin to the active roster. They also placed DL David Onyemata, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball and WR Arian Smith on injured reserve and added DT Isaiah Loudermilk and TE Cody Hardy to the practice squad.

McClain (6-5, 205) joined the Jets' practice squad on Aug. 31. He initially signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent and had 3 catches in preseason action for 33 yards. McClain, who also received snaps at gunner this summer, played collegiately at Florida State (2021-22), Penn State (2023) and Arizona State (2024-25) and had 72 receptions for 993 yards (13.8) and 8 TDs.

Heflin (6-3, 304), who also was added to the practice squad on Aug. 31, saw action in all 3 Jets' preseason games and recorded 14 total tackles (7 solo) and 2 TFL. After playing collegiately at Northern Illinois and at Iowa, Heflin signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He has appeared in seven NFL games with the Packers (2021), Giants (2022), Saints (2023) and Rams (2025).

Onyemata (6-4, 310) signed with the Jets in March and played in the team's first two games before sustaining a groin injury vs. the Packers. A fourth-round selection of the New Orleans Saints in the 2016 NFL Draft, Onyemata spent the first seven seasons of his pro career with the Saints before joining the Falcons in 2023. During his 11 NFL seasons, Onyemata, 33, has appeared in 156 games (117 starts) and recorded 401 total tackles, 87 QBH, 49 TFL and 31 sacks. The veteran recorded a career-high 62 tackles during the 2025 season, playing 634 defensive snaps, the second-highest number of his career.

McCray-Ball (6-0, 214), who forced a fumble against the Titans in Week 1, went down against the Packers with an ankle injury. The former Indiana Hoosier has played in 21 games for the Green & Whtie from 2023-26 and registered 31 tackles and 2 FF. He began his career with the 49ers, signing as an undrafted free agent in 2022, and spent two training camps with San Francisco before joining the Jets midway through the '23 season. With the Jets from 2023-26, McCrary Ball has participated in 389 special teams snaps and 114 on defense.

Smith (6-0, 179), a fourth-round pick from Georgia in the 2025 NFL Draft, sustained a knee injury Sunday against the 'Pack. He has logged 21 special teams snaps and 3 offensive plays this season. During his rookie campaign, Smith participated in 376 offensive plays and 58 on special teams.

Loudermilk (6-7, 293) spent the summer with the Minnesota Vikings and was released on Aug. 30. The defensive lineman was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers where he spent the previous five seasons working with Jets DL coach Karl Dunbar. Loudermilk has played 60 games and has 63 tackles, 6 PD and a sack. In college, he played four seasons at Wisconsin (2016-20) and appeared in 40 games with 26 starts at defensive end.