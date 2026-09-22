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Jets Sign LB Troy Reeder to Active Roster

Green & White Add QB Will Levis & LB Jaden Keller to Practice Squad

Sep 22, 2026 at 05:00 PM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Reeder 1

The Jets have signed LB Troy Reeder to the active 53-man roster. The club also signed QB Will Levis and LB Jaden Keller to the practice squad and released QB Bailey Zappe from the P-squad.

Reeder (6-3, 245) was elevated from the practice squad for Week 2 and played 25 snaps on special teams against the Green Bay Packers. Before signing with the Jets' practice squad, he spent the summer with the Detroit Lions. Reeder played collegiately for Penn State and Delaware, and in 2019, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. During his rookie season, he recorded two tackles in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals.  In 107 career games (38 starts), Reeder, who has played on three teams - the Rams (2019-21 and 2023-25), the Chargers (2022) and the Jets - has registered 338 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks and 2 INTs.

Levis (6-4, 229) started 21 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2023-24. The Kentucky product, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, connected on 61% of his passes for the Titans for 3,899 yards with 21 TDs and 16 INTs. After dealing with an AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder in 2024, Levis underwent surgery in the summer of 2025 and missed last season. Before he was waived by Tennessee, Levis completed 21 of 39 passes in preseason action for 200 yards.

Keller (6-3, 235) signed with the Jets in May after he was extended a rookie minicamp invite. During the preseason, Keller had 10 total tackles (5 solo) and a PD. He was added to the practice squad on Aug. 31 and released from the p-squad on Sept. 15. Keller played collegiately at Virginia Tech, and last season played in 11 games and ranked third on the team with 50 tackles.

Zappe, who was initially waived when the Jets trimmed their roster to reach the 53-man regular-season limit, was signed to the practice squad on Sep.1. In the preseason, Zappe completed 60.9% (14- of- 23) of his passes and threw for 135 yards and 2 INTs. The veteran QB was initially selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and appeared in 14 games (8 starts) from 2022-23, throwing for 2,053 yards with 11 TDs and 12 INTs. Zappe spent the 2025 season on the Cleveland Browns practice squad before signing a futures contract with the Jets in January.

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