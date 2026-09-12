Jets Elevate K Jason Sanders to Active Roster

The Jets made it official Saturday, elevating K Jason Sanders from the practice squad for Sunday's Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans. The club also placed veteran WR Tim Patrick on the reserve/injured list.
After missing last season with a hip injury, Sanders signed with the Jets in June. He went 2-of-3 on his field goal attempts in preseason play was added to the practice squad on Aug. 31. A seventh-round pick (No. 229 overall) of Miami in the 2018 NFL Draft, the New Mexico product ranks No. 3 in Dolphins franchise history with 826 points. His 84.6% field-goal percentage is the highest (minimum 50 attempts) in team annals, and his 221 field goals are second only to Olindo Mare. In 2024, Sanders established a new team mark with 27 consecutive made field-goal attempts and connected on an NFL-high nine consecutive field goals from 50-plus yards.
Patrick (6-5, 210), who has been dealing with a groin injury, signed with the Jets in March. He appeared in 16 regular season games (3 starts) for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season and had 15 receptions for 187 yards (12.5 per) and 3 touchdowns. In 2024, Patrick played 16 games (9 starts) with the Detroit Lions and totaled 33 receptions, 394 yards (11.9 per) and 3 touchdowns.