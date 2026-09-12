Jets Elevate K Jason Sanders to Active Roster

The Jets made it official Saturday, elevating K Jason Sanders from the practice squad for Sunday's Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans. The club also placed veteran WR Tim Patrick on the reserve/injured list.

After missing last season with a hip injury, Sanders signed with the Jets in June. He went 2-of-3 on his field goal attempts in preseason play was added to the practice squad on Aug. 31. A seventh-round pick (No. 229 overall) of Miami in the 2018 NFL Draft, the New Mexico product ranks No. 3 in Dolphins franchise history with 826 points. His 84.6% field-goal percentage is the highest (minimum 50 attempts) in team annals, and his 221 field goals are second only to Olindo Mare. In 2024, Sanders established a new team mark with 27 consecutive made field-goal attempts and connected on an NFL-high nine consecutive field goals from 50-plus yards.