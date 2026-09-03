Jets Sign OL Brant Banks to Practice Squad

The Jets have signed OL Brant Banks to the practice squad and released OL Marquis Hayes from the P-squad. The team also reached injury settlements with LB Mykal Walker (released/injury settlement) and RB Dominic Richardson (waived/injury settlement).

Banks (6-7, 306) signed a reserve/futures contract with the Packers in January and spent the summer with the club before he was released on Aug. 30. A Houston, TX, native, Banks played collegiately at Nebraska (2019-22) and Rice (2023-24) before going undrafted in 2025 and signing with the Packers. He spent part of the season on Green Bay's practice squad and active roster, playing in two games, before he was waived and claimed off waivers by Tennessee on Oct. 1. After he was waived by the Titans, Banks returned to Green Bay on the practice squad and signed a reserve/futures contract with Green Bay in January.

Hayes (6-5, 318) played over 20 snaps in each of the three preseason contests for the Jets and was signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31. Hayes, who was on the Jets' practice squad last season, played collegiately at Oklahoma where he was the team's starting left guard.

The Jets re-signed Walker (6-3, 230) in March, but he injured his calf in training camp. Walker, who has played six seasons in the NFL, had been signed to the Jets' practice squad on Tuesday . Last year, he was elevated to the active roster on Oct. 1 and appeared in 14 games (5 starts), taking 194 snaps on defense and an additional 306 snaps on special teams. He logged 31 total tackles (9 solo), 1 TFL and 1 PD. Walker was a fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons (No. 119 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft.