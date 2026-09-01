Jets Sign OL Kohl Levao to Practice Squad

The Jets signed OL Kohl Levao to the practice squad and released WR Cam Camper.
Levao (6-6, 350) spent the summer with the Jets and saw action in all three preseason games. He was also on the practice squad last season. Levao previously played for the San Antonio Brahmas of the USFL after graduating from the University of Hawaii where he lined up at center and guard. In 2021, he only allowed one sack and was named an All-Mountain West honorable mention.
Camper (6-2, 198) had four receptions for 63 yards (15.8 per) and saw time on special teams over the preseason slate with the Jets. Camper most recently played for former Jets TE Anthony Becht's Orlando Storm in the UFL, hauling in 25 receptions for 366 yards and 3 TDs.