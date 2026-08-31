Jets Add 16 Players to Practice Squad

After cutting the roster down to the 53-man regular-season limit, the Jets added 16 players to their practice squad on Monday. They are able to sign 17 players since Paschal Ekeji meets the international pathway guidelines.

CB Mory Bamba

Bamba was a standout defender against the Buccaneers in the preseason opener when he recorded 4 PDs and 4 tackles. However, a knee injury, which he suffered in that game, sidelined him for the rest of the preseason. Bamba signed with a Jets as an undrafted free agent out of BYU. Before playing football in college, he competed in Division III track and field as a hurdler and triple jumper.

WR Cam Camper

Over three summer games, Camper (6-2, 198) had four receptions for 63 yards (15.8 per) and saw time on special teams. He was a college teammate of Jets rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr at Indiana in 2022-23. Camper most recently played for former Jets TE Anthony Becht's Orlando Storm in the UFL, hauling in 25 receptions (17 resulted in first downs) for 366 yards and 3 TDs.

DB Jordan Clark

Clark (5-9, 184) appeared in 6 games in 2025 after being called up from practice squad in late November. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent after a six-year college career at Arizona State and Notre Dame. This preseason, Clark totaled 14 tackles and defended one pass.

DL Paschal Ekeji

Ekeji was one of 13 players from 12 counties selected to the NFL's IPP Program class. He was born in southern Africa and played rugby for the Sharks, a southern African professional team before playing football. Ekeji appeared in all three of the Jets' preseason games, seeing snaps on defense and special teams – he assisted on 3 tackles.

OL Marquis Hayes

Hayes played over 20 snaps in each of the three preseason contests for the Jets. He was on the Green & White's practice squad last season. Hayes played collegiately at Oklahoma where he was the team's starting left guard.

DT Jack Heflin

Heflin (6-3, 304) spent the past two seasons on the Rams' practice squad and played in the 2025 regular-season finale where he registered two tackles. He played collegiately at Northern Illinois and one at Iowa and signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Heflin saw action in all the Jets' preseason games, and he recorded 14 total tackles (7 solo) and 2 TFL.

RB Al-Jay Henderson

Henderson is an Irvington, NJ native who played collegiately at the University of Buffalo. After primarily playing special teams in 2023, Henderson made 21 starts in 25 games for the Bulls over the next two seasons. In 2024, Henderson led Buffalo with 1,078 rushing yards and 9 TDs, becoming the 11th different player in program history to rush for 1,000 yards. Last season, he had 755 rushing yards with 6 TDs and added 25 receptions for 181 yards and a TD. Henderson was a tryout player at rookie minicamp with the Jets in May.

LB Jaden Keller

Keller (6-3, 235) signed with the Jets in May after rookie tryouts during minicamp. He played collegiately at Virginia Tech, and last season played in 11 games and ranked third on the team with 50 tackles. During the preseason, Keller had 10 total tackles (5 solo) and a PD.

Edge Nate Lynn

Lynn (6-3, 252) signed with the Jets on Aug. 18, played in the preseason games against the Steelers and Giants and recorded 3 sacks. He played collegiately at William & Mary and finished his career ranked second in school history in sacks (28) and third in TFL (40). Lynn started his NFL journey in Detroit but spent the 2024 season on IR with a torn ligament in his shoulder. Last November, Lynn joined the Titans' practice squad.

WR Malik McClain

McClain (6-5, 205) transferred three times in college and had to learn five different playbooks before signing with the Jets as an undrafted free agent. He was targeted six times in the preseason and made 3 catches for 33 yards. When he played at Arizona State (2024-2025), McClain was coached by Hines Ward, the former Pittsburgh Steeler, Super Bowl XL MVP and former Jets offensive assistant (2019).

OL Xavier Newman

Newman (6-2, 297) saw 77 snaps across the preseason. He has been on the Jets since the Titans waived him in Oct. 2023. In his career, Newman has appeared in 25 games and played 338 snaps. He spent his entire collegiate career at Baylor (2017-2021) and made starts at center, left guard and right guard.

DL Payton Page

Page signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson in 2025. He was on the practice squad last season and appeared in four games (at Cincinnati, home against Cleveland and New England and at Buffalo for the season finale). Page played in all three preseason games and combined for 3 tackles.

WR Jamaal Pritchett

Pritchett signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May 2025 and spent the season on the practice squad. He did not appear in a regular season game. Pritchett saw action against the Buccaneers in the first preseason contest and made three receptions for 24 yards.

LB Troy Reeder

Reeder played collegiately at Penn State and Delaware before signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019. His rookie season, he had 58 tackles and two forced fumbles. In 2022, Reeder recorded two tackles in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals. In total, Reeder has played in 106 games over seven seasons and was most recently with Detroit before joining the Jets' practice squad.

K Jason Sanders

Sanders signed with the Jets in March after missing the 2025 season due to a hip injury. He previously played for Miami where he ranks No. 3 in Dolphins' franchise history with 826 points. In preseason play, Sanders connected on his first two field goal attempts. Against the Giants, however, he missed an extra point and was short on a 54-yard field goal try.