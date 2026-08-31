Jets Acquire OL Jordan Meredith From Raiders

The Jets added to an already strong offensive line when the team agreed to terms to acquire veteran center/guard Jordan Meredith from the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

The Green & White sent a 2027 sixth-round pick to Las Vegas for Meredith and a seventh-round pick in 2029.

Meredith (6-2, 301) played in college at Western Kentucky (2016-20) and signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in May 2021. He was among the Rams' final cuts at the end of the preseason. After signing a futures contract with the Raiders, Meredith was waived, re-signed, waived again, then re-signed to the team's practice squad.

He appeared in 1 game in 2022, playing as a guard after moving from the practice squad to the full roster signing a reserve/futures contract in January 2023. That season, as a backup guard, Meredith played in all 17 games for Las Vegas. He started 8 games (playing in 14 overall) at both guard positions. The Raiders named him the starting center for the 2025 season, where he snapped the ball to Geno Smith, the team's quarterback at the time, and now the Jets' starter. He started 11 games last season (playing in 13 games overall).

Meredith finished last season on the injured reserve with an ankle injury, then re-signed with the Raiders as a restricted free agent this past April.

He gives the Jets added depth along the offensive line, with NFL experience at center and guard. Meredith has also seen limited duty on special teams over the past 3 seasons.