 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Presented by

Jets Acquire OL Jordan Meredith From Raiders

Started 11 Games for Las Vegas at Center, Working with QB Geno Smith

Aug 31, 2026 at 01:39 PM
Author Image
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Trade-16x9 16

The Jets added to an already strong offensive line when the team agreed to terms to acquire veteran center/guard Jordan Meredith from the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

The Green & White sent a 2027 sixth-round pick to Las Vegas for Meredith and a seventh-round pick in 2029.

Meredith (6-2, 301) played in college at Western Kentucky (2016-20) and signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in May 2021. He was among the Rams' final cuts at the end of the preseason. After signing a futures contract with the Raiders, Meredith was waived, re-signed, waived again, then re-signed to the team's practice squad.

He appeared in 1 game in 2022, playing as a guard after moving from the practice squad to the full roster signing a reserve/futures contract in January 2023. That season, as a backup guard, Meredith played in all 17 games for Las Vegas. He started 8 games (playing in 14 overall) at both guard positions. The Raiders named him the starting center for the 2025 season, where he snapped the ball to Geno Smith, the team's quarterback at the time, and now the Jets' starter. He started 11 games last season (playing in 13 games overall).

Meredith finished last season on the injured reserve with an ankle injury, then re-signed with the Raiders as a restricted free agent this past April.

He gives the Jets added depth along the offensive line, with NFL experience at center and guard. Meredith has also seen limited duty on special teams over the past 3 seasons.

Overall, Meredith has 327 career pass blocking-snaps at LG, 306 at C and 233 at RG, according to Next Gen Stats. He's one of only six players since 2021 to log 200-plus pass-blocking snaps at LG, C and RG.

Related Content

news

Jets Add 16 Players to Practice Squad

Edge Nate Lynn Had 3 Sacks in Two Preseason Contests, CB Mory Bama Recorded 4 PDs vs. the Bucs

news

Jets Awarded K Blake Grupe and LB Trevin Wallace Off Waivers

Green & White Release K Jason Sanders and Waive OL Kohl Levao

news

Final Cuts | Jets Move 38 Players to Reduce Active Roster to 52 Players

Green & White Waive 25; Enter Monday One Under the NFL's Roster Limit

news

Jets Release K Cade York

Jets Waive RB Sam Scott

news

Jets Sign Three Players; Waive-Injured Three

Edge Anthony Dunn, RB Dominic Richardson and S Tanner Wall Join the Green & White

news

Jets Sign WR Junior Bergen

Green & White Waive/Injured WR DT Sheffield

news

Jets Sign Edge Nate Lynn and CB Keenan Garber

Waive DL Ben Barten and Waived-Injured Kingsley Jonathan

news

Jets Activate DT T'Vondre Sweat Off the NFI List

Texas Product Was Acquired in March via Trade with Titans

news

Jets Move DL Joseph Ossai to Active Roster

Veteran Edge Removed from Physically Unable to Perform List

news

Jets Claim DL Junior Tafuna

Waive DL Patrick Jenkins

news

Jets Sign TE Connor Hulstein & DL Patrick Jenkins

S Keidron Smith Waived; DL Eric Watts Waived-Injured

Advertising