Jets Release K Cade York

The Jets have released K Cade York. The club also waived RB Sam Scott with an injury settlement.

York, who signed with the team on March 13, hit on 2-of-3 field goal tries the preseason.

A fourth-round selection (No. 124 overall) of the Cleveland Browns at the 2022 NFL Draft, York played 17 games with the Browns in 2022 and appeared in six games in 2024 with Washington (1) and Cincinnati (5). He has converted on 33-of-45 field goal attempts (73.3%) and 51-of-54 (94.4%) extra points. During the 2024 season, York tied the Bengals' franchise record for longest FG with a 59-yard kick against the Browns.

York had a standout career at LSU, where he was a member of the 2019 national championship team. During three collegiate seasons, he converted 81.8% of his FG attempts and 97.6% of his extra point attempts.