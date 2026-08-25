 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Presented by

Jets Release K Cade York

Jets Waive RB Sam Scott

Aug 25, 2026 at 04:25 PM
Author Image
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

York 1

The Jets have released K Cade York. The club also waived RB Sam Scott with an injury settlement.

York, who signed with the team on March 13, hit on 2-of-3 field goal tries the preseason.

A fourth-round selection (No. 124 overall) of the Cleveland Browns at the 2022 NFL Draft, York played 17 games with the Browns in 2022 and appeared in six games in 2024 with Washington (1) and Cincinnati (5). He has converted on 33-of-45 field goal attempts (73.3%) and 51-of-54 (94.4%) extra points. During the 2024 season, York tied the Bengals' franchise record for longest FG with a 59-yard kick against the Browns.

York had a standout career at LSU, where he was a member of the 2019 national championship team. During three collegiate seasons, he converted 81.8% of his FG attempts and 97.6% of his extra point attempts.

Scott (6-1, 213) signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May. In 47 career games with Wyoming, Scott had 233 carries for 1,091 yards (4.7 yards per) and 7 TDs. He added 34 receptions for 264 yards and 2 scores.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign Three Players; Waive-Injured Three

Edge Anthony Dunn, RB Dominic Richardson and S Tanner Wall Join the Green & White

news

Jets Sign WR Junior Bergen

Green & White Waive/Injured WR DT Sheffield

news

Jets Sign Edge Nate Lynn and CB Keenan Garber

Waive DL Ben Barten and Waived-Injured Kingsley Jonathan

news

Jets Activate DT T'Vondre Sweat Off the NFI List

Texas Product Was Acquired in March via Trade with Titans

news

Jets Move DL Joseph Ossai to Active Roster

Veteran Edge Removed from Physically Unable to Perform List

news

Jets Claim DL Junior Tafuna

Waive DL Patrick Jenkins

news

Jets Sign TE Connor Hulstein & DL Patrick Jenkins

S Keidron Smith Waived; DL Eric Watts Waived-Injured

news

Jets Sign DL Ben Barten

The Club Waived LS Garrison Grimes

news

Jets Sign WR Cam Camper

Club Also Waived/Injured WR Gee Scott

news

Jets Sign WR Quincy Skinner Jr.

Club Waived/Injured WR Jalen Walthall

news

Jets WR Tim Patrick Moved to Active Roster; Edge Joseph Ossai Placed on PUP List

Green & White Veterans Reported to Training Camp on Tuesday

Advertising