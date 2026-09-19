Jets Place WR Omar Cooper Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Jets placed rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. on injured reserve. The club also elevated K Jason Sanders and LB Troy Reeder to the active roster for their Week 2 game Sunday vs. the Packers.

Cooper, selected No. 30 overall in April's NFL Draft, sustained an ankle injury in the Jets' Week 1 23-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans. He played the opening series and his 30-yard pickup on third down set the Jets up for their first TD of the year.

For the second straight week, the Jets are elevating Sanders from the practice squad.

Against the Titans in Week 1, Sanders made three field goals from 33, 51 and 52 yards. He had one miss from 54 yards in his first NFL game since 2024. Sanders missed last season with a hip injury.

"I thought it was critical to see him go through that miss and then be able to come back and make [two kicks from 50-plus yards] which I thought was impressive," HC Aaron Glenn said on Friday. "I like the way he fought back."