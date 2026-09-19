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Jets Place WR Omar Cooper Jr. on Injured Reserve

Green & White Elevate K Jason Sanders & LB Troy Reeder to Active Roster for Week 2

Sep 19, 2026 at 04:01 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

New York Jets 2026 Season: New York Jets at Tennessee Titans on September 13, 2026 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN (New York Jets Photo).
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026

The Jets placed rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. on injured reserve. The club also elevated K Jason Sanders and LB Troy Reeder to the active roster for their Week 2 game Sunday vs. the Packers.

Cooper, selected No. 30 overall in April's NFL Draft, sustained an ankle injury in the Jets' Week 1 23-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans. He played the opening series and his 30-yard pickup on third down set the Jets up for their first TD of the year.

For the second straight week, the Jets are elevating Sanders from the practice squad.

Against the Titans in Week 1, Sanders made three field goals from 33, 51 and 52 yards. He had one miss from 54 yards in his first NFL game since 2024. Sanders missed last season with a hip injury.

"I thought it was critical to see him go through that miss and then be able to come back and make [two kicks from 50-plus yards] which I thought was impressive," HC Aaron Glenn said on Friday. "I like the way he fought back."

Reeder has played 106 games over seven seasons and was most recently with Detroit before joining the Jets' practice squad. He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and during his rookie season he recorded two tackles in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals. Reeder played collegiately for Penn State and Delaware.

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