Jets Sign CB Jordan Clark to Active Roster

The Jets have signed CB Jordan Clark to the active roster and signed three players to the practice squad: WR Tyler Johnson, S John Saunders Jr. and WR Sterling Shepard. They also released LB Jaden Keller and OL Xavier Newman from the practice squad.

Clark (5-9, 184), who totaled 14 tackles and 1 PD in preseason action, was added to the practice squad on Aug. 31. He appeared in 6 games in 2025 after being called up from the Jets' practice squad in late November and registered 9 tackles. Clark initially signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent after a six-year college career at Arizona State and Notre Dame.

Johnson (6-1, 208) is back with the Jets after spending the summer with the Dallas Cowboys. Last season, he was elevated from the Jets' practice squad prior to Week 1 and appeared in 12 games during the 2025 season. Johnson made 12 receptions for 197 yards and scored a TD in the Week 8 39-38 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson has been in the NFL for five seasons, spending two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (who drafted him in 2020), two years with the Los Angeles Rams and last year with the Jets. He has played in 59 games.

Saunders Jr. (6-2, 200) spent the summer with the New England Patriots. In 2025 he signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent after two seasons at Ole Miss (2023-24). In his final collegiate season, he started all 13 games for the Rebels and ranked tied for first in the SEC and fifth in the nation in forced fumbles (4). Prior to his time at Ole Miss, Saunders appeared in 23 games over three seasons for the Miami University (Ohio).

Sheppard (5-10, 194) most recently spent time with the Houston Texans this summer. Last season, Sheppard appeared in 13 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had 39 receptions for 371 yards and 1 TD. Over 10 NFL seasons with the New York Giants (2016-23) and Bucs (2024-25), Sheppard has registered 443 receptions for 4,800 yards (10.8 per) and 25 TDs.

Keller (6-3, 235) signed with the Jets in May after rookie tryouts during minicamp. He played collegiately at Virginia Tech, and last season played in 11 games and ranked third on the team with 50 tackles. During the preseason, Keller had 10 total tackles (5 solo) and a PD.