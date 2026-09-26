Jets Sign WR Jamaal Pritchett to Active Roster

The Jets signed WR Jamaal Pritchett to the 53-man active roster and elevated K Jason Sanders and WR Sterling Shepard from the practice squad for their Week 3 game against the Lions in Detroit.

Pritchett (5-8, 175) originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May 2025 and spent last season on the practice squad. During the 2026 preseason, Pritchett saw action against the Buccaneers and had three receptions for 24 yards. Sunday will be Pritchett's first career NFL appearance.

This is the third consecutive elevation for Sanders. He connected on three field goals - 52, 51 and 33 yards - in Tennessee and had one make from 32 yards against Green Bay at MetLife Stadium in Week 2.