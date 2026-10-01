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Jets Sign OL Kohl Levao to Active Roster; Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

CB Jordan Clark and K Blake Grupe Return; S John Saunders Jr. Released from P-Squad

Oct 01, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

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Prior to Thursday's practice, the Jets announced the signing of OL Kohl Levao to the active roster. The team also signed CB Jordan Clark and K Blake Grupe to the practice squad and released S John Saunders Jr. from the P-squad. Clark and Grupe rejoin the Green & White after having cleared waivers.

Levao, 6-6, 350, saw action in all three Jets' preseason games before he was signed to the practice squad on Sep. Levao, who spent most of last season on the practice squad, previously played for the San Antonio Brahmas of the USFL after graduating from the University of Hawaii where he lined up at center and guard.

Grupe, 5-7, 157, spent the summer in Indianapolis and was released before the Jets claimed him off waivers on Aug. 31. Initially joining the Colts' practice squad last December, Grupe was added to the active roster on Dec. 10 and played the final five games of the 2025 season. He hit on all 11 of his field goal attempts including a franchise-long 60-yarder against the Seahawks. In 50 career games with the Saints (2023-25) and Colts (2025), Grupe has converted on 81.9% of his field goal attempts.

Clark, 5-9, 184, who totaled 14 tackles and 1 PD in preseason action, was added to the practice squad on Aug. 31 and later signed to the active roster on Sept. 15. He appeared in two games this season for the Jets, lining up in 17 special teams snaps. Clark appeared in 6 games in 2025 after being called up from the Jets' practice squad in late November and registered 9 tackles. He initially signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent after a six-year college career between Arizona State and Notre Dame.

Saunders, 6-2, 200, spent the summer with the New England Patriots and was released on Aug. 31. In 2025 he signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent after two seasons at Ole Miss (2023-24) where he totaled 6 INTs. Saunders was signed to the Patriots' 53-man roster last November, had a stint on their practice squad and signed a futures contract with New England in February. In his final collegiate season, he started all 13 games for the Rebels and ranked tied for first in the SEC and fifth in the nation in forced fumbles (4). Prior to his time at Ole Miss, Saunders appeared in 23 games over three seasons for Miami University.

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