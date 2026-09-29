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Jets Sign K Jason Sanders to Active Roster, Add Two OL to Practice Squad

Green & White Waive Blake Grupe and CB Jordan Clark; Add Nick Dawkins and Jimmy Morrissey to Practice Squad

Sep 29, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

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The Jets signed K Jason Sanders to the active roster and waived K Blake Grupe and CB Jordan Clark. The Green & White also added two offensive linemen - Nick Dawkins and Jimmy Morrissey - to the practice squad.

Sanders, who leads the Jets with 20 points and has connected on 5-of-6 field goal attempts, was a practice squad elevation for each of the team's first three games. He was successful on three field goal tries - 52, 51 and 33 yards - in Tennessee and had one make from 32 yards against Green Bay. Last week against the Lions, Sanders nailed a 42-yard field goal in the third quarter. A seventh-round pick (No. 229 overall) of Miami in the 2018 NFL Draft, Sanders, a New Mexico product, ranks No. 3 in Dolphins franchise history with 826 points. His 84.6% field-goal percentage is the highest (minimum 50 attempts) in team annals, and his 221 field goals are second only to Olindo Mare.

Grupe, 5-7, 157, spent the summer in Indianapolis and was released before the Jets claimed him off waivers on Aug. 31. Initially joining the Colts' practice squad last December, Grupe was added to the active roster on Dec. 10 and played the final five games of the 2025 season. He hit on all 11 of his field goal attempts including a franchise-long 60-yarder against the Seahawks. In 50 career games with the Saints (2023-25) and Colts (2025), Grupe has converted on 81.9% of his field goal attempts.

Clark (5-9, 184), who totaled 14 tackles and 1 PD in preseason action, was added to the practice squad on Aug. 31 and then signed to the active roster on Sep. 15. He appeared in two games this season, lining up in 17 special teams snaps. Clark appeared in 6 games in 2025 after being called up from the Jets' practice squad in late November and registered 9 tackles. He initially signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent after a six-year college career between Arizona State and Notre Dame.

After going undrafted, Dawkins (6-4, 305) signed with the Baltimore Ravens in April and was released during roster cuts in August. He took over the starting job at center at Penn State in 2024 and started 28 games in his final two seasons for the Nittany Lions. Dawkins, the son of former NBA star Darryl Dawkins, appeared in 54 games over six seasons and was voted a captain for his final two years.

Morrissey (6-4, 305) signed a reserve/futures contract with the Colts in January and was waived in August. Originally a seventh-round pick (No. 230 overall) of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh product appeared in 14 games (4 starts) for the Houston Texans from 2021-23 and one with the Indianapolis Colts in 2025.  Morrissey, who has lined up at both center and guard, has played in 318 career offensive snaps.

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