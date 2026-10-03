Jets Elevate WR Sterling Shepard and LB Jaden Keller to Active Roster

The Jets elevated WR Sterling Shepard and LB Jaden Keller for their Week 4 matchup against the Bears in Chicago.
Shepard (5-10, 194), was elevated from the practice squad last week, making his Jets' debut against the Detroit Lions. In the Green & White's fourth quarter comeback effort, Shepard was on the receiving end of the equalizing two-point conversion. Over the summer, Shepard spent time with the Houston Texans and joined the Jets' practice squad in mid-September. Last season, Shepard appeared in 13 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had 39 receptions for 371 yards and 1 TD. Shepard has played in 11 NFL seasons – eight with the Giants (2016-23) and two with the Bucs (2024-25) and has 444 career receptions for 4,803 career yards and 25 TDs.
Keller (6-3, 235) signed with the Jets in May after he was extended a rookie minicamp invite. During the preseason, Keller had 10 total tackles (5 solo) and a PD. He was added to the practice squad on Aug. 31, released from the p-squad on Sept. 15 and brought back a week later. Keller played collegiately at Virginia Tech, and last season played in 11 games and ranked third on the team with 50 tackles. In 52 games with the Hokies, Keller totaled 181 defensive tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 FF and 2 FR.