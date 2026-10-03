Jets Elevate WR Sterling Shepard and LB Jaden Keller to Active Roster

Shepard (5-10, 194), was elevated from the practice squad last week, making his Jets' debut against the Detroit Lions. In the Green & White's fourth quarter comeback effort, Shepard was on the receiving end of the equalizing two-point conversion. Over the summer, Shepard spent time with the Houston Texans and joined the Jets' practice squad in mid-September. Last season, Shepard appeared in 13 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had 39 receptions for 371 yards and 1 TD. Shepard has played in 11 NFL seasons – eight with the Giants (2016-23) and two with the Bucs (2024-25) and has 444 career receptions for 4,803 career yards and 25 TDs.