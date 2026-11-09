Jets Agree to Acquire 2028 Sixth-Round Pick from Lions in Exchange for S Andre Cisco

The Jets have agreed to terms on a trade with the Detroit Lions to acquire a 2028 sixth-round pick in exchange for S Andre Cisco.
Cisco (6-0, 210), who re-signed with Jets in March, appeared in nine games for the Green & White this season and had 23 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD and 1 FF. After S Minkah Fitzpatrick went down with a groin injury during the Jets' 23-10 win over the Titans in Week 1, Cisco played in 168 defensive snaps in Tennessee, vs. Green Bay in Week 2 and at Detroit in Week 3 while registering 16 tackles and a sack of Lions QB Jared Goff. When Fitzpatrick got back to full health, Cisco returned to a backup role. He played 17 snaps on special teams Sunday against the Chiefs.
Cisco, a Queens native and Syracuse product, initially signed with the Jets in 2025 after spending four seasons in Jacksonville. A third-round draft selection (No. 65 overall) of the Jaguars in 2021, Cisco has appeared in 80 regular season career games and totaled 293 tackles, 26 PDs, 4 FF and 8 INTs. his first season with the Green & White, Cisco sustained a season-ending pectoral injury in Week 8. Prior to the injury, he had played all but 1 defensive snap and his 41 tackles through eight games were the second most on the team up to that point.