Jets Agree to Acquire 2028 Sixth-Round Pick from Lions in Exchange for S Andre Cisco

The Jets have agreed to terms on a trade with the Detroit Lions to acquire a 2028 sixth-round pick in exchange for S Andre Cisco.

Cisco (6-0, 210), who re-signed with Jets in March, appeared in nine games for the Green & White this season and had 23 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD and 1 FF. After S Minkah Fitzpatrick went down with a groin injury during the Jets' 23-10 win over the Titans in Week 1, Cisco played in 168 defensive snaps in Tennessee, vs. Green Bay in Week 2 and at Detroit in Week 3 while registering 16 tackles and a sack of Lions QB Jared Goff. When Fitzpatrick got back to full health, Cisco returned to a backup role. He played 17 snaps on special teams Sunday against the Chiefs.