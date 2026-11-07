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Jets Elevate OL Brant Banks and LB Troy Reeder Prior to Sunday's Game vs. Chiefs

Green & White Make a Pair of Moves Heading into Clash at Arrowhead

Nov 07, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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The Jets have elevated OL Brant Banks and LB Troy Reeder from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Banks (6-7, 306), who was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 3, was also elevated for the Jets' last two games against the Dolphins and the Raiders. He signed a reserve/futures contract with the Packers in January and spent the summer with the club before being released on Aug. 30. Banks played collegiately at Nebraska (2019-22) and Rice (2023-24) before going undrafted and signing with the Packers. Last season he played in two games, spending part of the season on Green Bay's practice squad and active roster.

Reeder (6-3, 245) was initially signed to the practice squad on Sep. 2 and later signed to the active roster on Sep. 22.  He has been active for five games and had 4 tackles while appearing in 87 special teams snaps. Before signing with the Jets' practice squad, he spent the summer with the Detroit Lions. Reeder played collegiately for Penn State and Delaware, and in 2019, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. During his rookie season, he recorded two tackles in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals.  In 111 career games (38 starts), Reeder, who has played on three teams - the Rams (2019-21 and 2023-25), the Chargers (2022) and the Jets - has registered 339 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks and 2 INTs.

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