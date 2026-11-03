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Jets Sign T Blake Freeland

Veteran OL Max Mitchell Heads to Injured Reserve

Nov 03, 2026 at 04:23 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Blake Freeland (73) during the second quarter of a preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos , Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Westfield, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings / Associated Press

The Jets have signed OT Blake Freeland to the active roster and placed OL Max Mitchell on the reserve/injured list.  The club has also released CB Tre Brown from IR.

Freeland (6-7, 302) most recently spent time on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad after being waived by the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 31. In the preseason, he played 144 offensive snaps across the Colts' three games. Freeland, who played collegiately at BYU, was selected by Indianapolis in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and made nine starts as a rookie while appearing in 15 total games. In 2024, he appeared in eight games and logged 36 special teams snaps and 23 on offense. Freeland missed the entire 2025 season with a fracture in his right leg.

Mitchell (6-6, 307) sustained a head injury in practice prior to Week 7 and has missed the past two games. This season, he has played 22 special teams snaps over the first six weeks. Mitchell, who played collegiately at Louisiana, was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and has played 51 games (17 starts) with the Green & White.

Brown (5-10, 186) was placed on the reserved/injured list on Aug. 30. In the preseason, he played 96 snaps on defense and 15 on special teams. Brown initially signed to the Jets' practice squad on Nov. 11 last season after he was released by the Los Angeles Rams. He appeared in 10 games in 2025 – five each with the Rams and Jets – and primarily contributed on special teams. Brown, who played collegiately at Oklahoma, was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has appeared in 49 career games and totaled 82 tackles, 8 PDs, 2 FF and 1 INT which he returned for a touchdown.

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