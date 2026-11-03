Jets Sign T Blake Freeland

The Jets have signed OT Blake Freeland to the active roster and placed OL Max Mitchell on the reserve/injured list. The club has also released CB Tre Brown from IR.

Freeland (6-7, 302) most recently spent time on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad after being waived by the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 31. In the preseason, he played 144 offensive snaps across the Colts' three games. Freeland, who played collegiately at BYU, was selected by Indianapolis in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and made nine starts as a rookie while appearing in 15 total games. In 2024, he appeared in eight games and logged 36 special teams snaps and 23 on offense. Freeland missed the entire 2025 season with a fracture in his right leg.

Mitchell (6-6, 307) sustained a head injury in practice prior to Week 7 and has missed the past two games. This season, he has played 22 special teams snaps over the first six weeks. Mitchell, who played collegiately at Louisiana, was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and has played 51 games (17 starts) with the Green & White.