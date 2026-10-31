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Jets Place DT T'Vondre Sweat on Injured Reserve; Sign DT Payton Page and Elevate Two for Raiders Game

OL Brant Banks and Former Raiders’ Draft Pick Quinton Bell Elevated for Sunday’s Contest

Oct 31, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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by Amanda Vogt & Eric Allen
New York Jets 2026 Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

The Jets have placed DT T'Vondre Sweat on injured reserve and signed DT Payton Page to the active roster. The club also elevated OL Brant Banks and edge Quinton Bell from the practice squad for Sunday's Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sweat (6-4, 366), acquired from the Titans on Feb. 26 in a player-for-player swap for Jermaine Johnson, has played in all seven games this season and has registered 17 tackles and 2 TFL. He started 12 games for the Titans last season and tallied 34 tackles and 2 sacks. After excelling on the collegiate level at Texas, Sweat was selected by the Titans with the 38th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He appeared in 17 games (16 starts) as a rookie and recorded 51 tackles and 23 QB pressures.

Page (6-4, 300) initially signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson in 2025. He was on the p-squad lease season and appeared in four games while making 6 tackles. Page played in all three preseason games this summer, seeing 89 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams and combined for 3 tackles

Banks (6-7, 306), who was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 3, was also elevated for last Sunday's game against the Dolphins. He signed a reserve/futures contract with the Packers in January and spent the summer with the club before being released on Aug. 30. Banks played collegiately at Nebraska (2019-22) and Rice (2023-24) before going undrafted and signing with the Packers. Last season he played in two games, spending part of the season on Green Bay's practice squad and active roster.

Bell (6-4, 253) was signed to the Jets' practice squad on Oct. 13 after most recently spending time with the San Francisco 49ers, recording 4 defensive tackles and 1 special teams stop in preseason action. Bell has appeared in 33 career games with three starts over four seasons with Tampa Bay (2020), Atlanta (2022) and Miami (2024-25) and recorded 38 tackles (18 solo), 1 sack, 1 PD and 1 FF. Prior to becoming a defensive end in college, Bell was a wide receiver and ran track in high school.  Bell, a Prairie View A&M product, entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (No. 230 overall) of the Raiders in the 2019 Draft.

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