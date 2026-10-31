Jets Place DT T'Vondre Sweat on Injured Reserve; Sign DT Payton Page and Elevate Two for Raiders Game

The Jets have placed DT T'Vondre Sweat on injured reserve and signed DT Payton Page to the active roster. The club also elevated OL Brant Banks and edge Quinton Bell from the practice squad for Sunday's Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sweat (6-4, 366), acquired from the Titans on Feb. 26 in a player-for-player swap for Jermaine Johnson, has played in all seven games this season and has registered 17 tackles and 2 TFL. He started 12 games for the Titans last season and tallied 34 tackles and 2 sacks. After excelling on the collegiate level at Texas, Sweat was selected by the Titans with the 38th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He appeared in 17 games (16 starts) as a rookie and recorded 51 tackles and 23 QB pressures.

Page (6-4, 300) initially signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson in 2025. He was on the p-squad lease season and appeared in four games while making 6 tackles. Page played in all three preseason games this summer, seeing 89 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams and combined for 3 tackles

Banks (6-7, 306), who was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 3, was also elevated for last Sunday's game against the Dolphins. He signed a reserve/futures contract with the Packers in January and spent the summer with the club before being released on Aug. 30. Banks played collegiately at Nebraska (2019-22) and Rice (2023-24) before going undrafted and signing with the Packers. Last season he played in two games, spending part of the season on Green Bay's practice squad and active roster.