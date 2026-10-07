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Jets Sign Nate Lynn to Active Roster; Place Edge Braiden McGregor on Injured Reserve

Edge Nathan Voorhis Added to Practice Squad

Oct 07, 2026 at 09:22 AM
Author Image
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

New York Jets 2026 Season: New York Giants vs New York Jets on August 28, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

The Jets have elevated edge Nate Lynn to the active roster and placed edge Braiden McGregor on injured reserve. The team also signed edge Nathan Voorhis to the practice squad.

Lynn (6-3, 252) signed with the Jets on Aug. 18, played in the preseason games against the Steelers and Giants and recorded 3 sacks and 7 tackles. He was then added to the practice squad on August 31.  Lynn played collegiately at William & Mary and finished his career ranked second in school history in sacks (28) and third in TFL (40). He started his NFL journey in Detroit but spent the 2024 season on IR with a torn ligament in his shoulder. Last November, Lynn spent time on the Titans' practice squad.

McGregor (6-6, 267) sustained a chest injury during Sunday's loss to the Bears. He appeared in four games this season, totaling 7 tackles. McGregor, a Michigan product, signed with Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and has played in 23 games, collecting 28 tackles and 1 sack.

Voorhis (6-2, 251) joined the Jets as a UDFA and had 2 tackles in preseason action before being waived-injured on Aug. 23. With Ball State last season, he amassed 51 total tackles (30 solo), 17 TFL, a FF and 12 sacks -- the fifth-most in the FBS. The East Stroudsburg, PA native also played 11 games at Bryant while racking up 47 tackles and 5 sacks and also appeared in 21 games for Connecticut in 2022-23.

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