Jets Sign Nate Lynn to Active Roster; Place Edge Braiden McGregor on Injured Reserve

The Jets have elevated edge Nate Lynn to the active roster and placed edge Braiden McGregor on injured reserve. The team also signed edge Nathan Voorhis to the practice squad.

Lynn (6-3, 252) signed with the Jets on Aug. 18, played in the preseason games against the Steelers and Giants and recorded 3 sacks and 7 tackles. He was then added to the practice squad on August 31. Lynn played collegiately at William & Mary and finished his career ranked second in school history in sacks (28) and third in TFL (40). He started his NFL journey in Detroit but spent the 2024 season on IR with a torn ligament in his shoulder. Last November, Lynn spent time on the Titans' practice squad.

McGregor (6-6, 267) sustained a chest injury during Sunday's loss to the Bears. He appeared in four games this season, totaling 7 tackles. McGregor, a Michigan product, signed with Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and has played in 23 games, collecting 28 tackles and 1 sack.