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Jets Sign LB Troy Reeder to Active Roster

Green & White Add LB Mykal Walker to Practice Squad

Nov 09, 2026 at 04:10 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

Reeder 1

The Jets signed LB Troy Reeder to the active roster and added LB Mykal Walker to the practice squad.

Reeder (6-3, 245) was initially signed to the practice squad on Sept. 2 and later was signed to the active roster on Sept. 22.  He has been active for six games and participated in 104 special teams snaps. Before signing with the Jets' practice squad, he spent the summer with the Detroit Lions. Reeder played collegiately for Penn State and Delaware, and in 2019, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. During his rookie season, he recorded 2 tackles in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals.  In 112 career games (38 starts), Reeder, who has played on three teams - the Rams (2019-21 and 2023-25), the Chargers (2022) and the Jets - has registered 339 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks and 2 INTs.

The Jets re-signed Walker (6-3, 230) in March, but he injured his calf in training camp and reached an injury settlement with the team on Sept. 3. Last year, he was elevated to the active roster on Oct. 1 and appeared in 14 games (5 starts) for the Jets, taking 194 snaps on defense and an additional 306 snaps on special teams. He totaled 31 total tackles (9 solo), 1 TFL and 1 PD. Walker, a fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons (No. 119 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft, has played in 88 career games (30 starts) and has 272 tackles, 14 PDs, 8 TFL, 4 INTs and 3 FR.

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