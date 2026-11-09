Jets Sign LB Troy Reeder to Active Roster

Reeder (6-3, 245) was initially signed to the practice squad on Sept. 2 and later was signed to the active roster on Sept. 22. He has been active for six games and participated in 104 special teams snaps. Before signing with the Jets' practice squad, he spent the summer with the Detroit Lions. Reeder played collegiately for Penn State and Delaware, and in 2019, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. During his rookie season, he recorded 2 tackles in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals. In 112 career games (38 starts), Reeder, who has played on three teams - the Rams (2019-21 and 2023-25), the Chargers (2022) and the Jets - has registered 339 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks and 2 INTs.