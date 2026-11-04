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Jets Designate S VJ Payne to Return to Practice

Green & White Sign WR Joseph Manjack IV to Practice Squad

Nov 04, 2026 at 12:23 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

New York Jets 2026 Training Camp on July 29, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

The Jets have designated S VJ Payne to return to practice and signed WR Joseph Manjack IV to the practice squad.

Payne (6-3, 206) was selected by the Jets in the seventh round (No. 228) of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He missed the preseason and started the season on injured reserve after sustaining an injury during training camp this summer. At Kansas State, Payne appeared in 52 games (tied 11th in school history) and started in 42. In 2025, he had 59 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 INT, 4 PD and 2 forced fumbles to earn All-Big 12 Honorable Mention accolades.

Manjack (6-3, 210) previously spent time with the Denver Broncos after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in May. In the preseason, he played in all three games and made 3 receptions for 40 yards against the Falcons. Manjack started his collegiate career at USC (2021) then transferred to Houston and played there for three seasons (2022-2024) and finished at TCU (2025). In his final year at Houston, Manjack led the team in receiving TDs (3), ranked second in receiving yards (351) and third in receptions (22). Last season with the Horned Frogs, he played in all 11 games and had 44 receptions for 579 yards.

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