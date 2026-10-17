Jets Add WR Omar Cooper Jr. to Active Roster from Injured Reserve

The Jets have elevated WR Omar Cooper Jr. to the 53-man active roster from the reserved/injured list and elevated LB Jaden Keller from the practice squad for Sunday's road game against the New England Patriots.

Cooper returned to practice this week after he sustained an ankle injury in the Jets' Week 1 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans and was subsequently placed on IR. The rookie wideout only played 5 snaps, but his 30-yard reception set up the Green & White's opening-drive TD.

Cooper is set to play in his second NFL game on Sunday. Last season at Indiana, Cooper had 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 TDs.