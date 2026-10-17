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Jets Add WR Omar Cooper Jr. to Active Roster from Injured Reserve

Green & White Also Elevate LB Jaden Keller From Practice Squad

Oct 17, 2026 at 04:01 PM
Omar 1

The Jets have elevated WR Omar Cooper Jr. to the 53-man active roster from the reserved/injured list and elevated LB Jaden Keller from the practice squad for Sunday's road game against the New England Patriots.

Cooper returned to practice this week after he sustained an ankle injury in the Jets' Week 1 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans and was subsequently placed on IR. The rookie wideout only played 5 snaps, but his 30-yard reception set up the Green & White's opening-drive TD.

Cooper is set to play in his second NFL game on Sunday. Last season at Indiana, Cooper had 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 TDs.

Keller (6-3, 235) will play in his third consecutive game for the Jets. The linebacker played 38 snaps on special teams between games against the Bears and Browns. During the preseason, Keller had 10 total tackles (5 solo) and a PD. He was added to the practice squad on Aug. 31, released from the p-squad on Sept. 15 and brought back a week later. Keller played collegiately at Virginia Tech, and last season played in 11 games and ranked third on the team with 50 tackles. In 52 games with the Hokies, Keller totaled 181 defensive tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 FF and 2 FR.

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