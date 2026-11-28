The Jets have activated DT T'Vondre Sweat to the 53-man active roster from injured reserve.
Sweat (6-4, 366) was designated to return to practice on Wednesday after missing four games with a knee injury he sustained in the Jets' Week 7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He has played 248 total snaps this season and has registered 17 total tackles. Sweat was acquired from the Titans, who selected him 38th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, on Feb. 26 in a player-for-player swap for Jermaine Johnson.
As a rookie, Sweat appeared in 17 games (16 starts) and recorded 51 tackles and 23 QB pressures. Last season, he started 12 games and registered 34 tackles and 2 sacks.
The Jets also downgraded veteran DT David Onyemata (abdomen) to out for Sunday's game vs. the Dolphins in Miami.