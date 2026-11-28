Sweat (6-4, 366) was designated to return to practice on Wednesday after missing four games with a knee injury he sustained in the Jets' Week 7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He has played 248 total snaps this season and has registered 17 total tackles. Sweat was acquired from the Titans, who selected him 38th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, on Feb. 26 in a player-for-player swap for Jermaine Johnson.