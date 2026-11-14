Jets Activate S VJ Payne from Injured Reserve

Payne (6-3, 206) was designated to return to practice on Nov. 4 after missing the preseason. He started the season on injured reserve after sustaining a bone bruise during training camp. Payne, a Kansas State product, was selected by the Jets in the seventh round (No. 228) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He appeared in 52 games for the Wildcats, which tied for 11th in school history and started in 42 contests. In 2025, Payne had 59 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 INT, 4 PD and 2 forced fumbles to earn All-Big 12 Honorable Mention accolades.



Levao (6-6, 350) was signed to the active roster on Oct. 1 and saw action in all three Jets' preseason games. He was originally signed to the practice squad in September. Levao was active in four games, playing a total of 15 snaps on special teams. Prior to the NFL, Levao previously played for the San Antonion Brahmas of the USFL after graduating from the University of Hawaii.