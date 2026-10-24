Jets Sign LB Jaden Keller & Place LB Kiko Mauigoa on Injured Reserve

The Jets have place LB Kiko Mauigoa on injured reserve and signed LB Jaden Keller to the active roster from the practice squad. The club also elevated LB Troy Reeder and OL Brant Banks from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Mauigoa, a second-year 'backer from Miami who lined up in 26 special teams plays over three games, sustained a quad injury in Week 6 against the Patriots. He played the first two weeks of the season before missing three weeks with a quad injury he sustained against the Green Bay Packers. In 15 career games (8 starts), Mauigoa has 45 tackles while playing in 329 defensive snaps and 230 special teams snaps.

Keller (6-3, 235) was elevated from the practice squad three times for games against the Bears, Browns and Patriots. He signed with the Jets in May after he was extended a rookie minicamp invite. During the preseason, Keller had 10 total tackles and PD.

Reeder (6-3, 245), who has 339 tackles, 12 TFL, 12 PD, 5 sacks and 3 FF in 110 games, was signed back to the practice squad on Oct. 14 after being released. He initially signed to the practice squad Sept. 2 and later signed the active roster on Sept. 22. Reeder has appeared in four games this season (Weeks 2-5) and has recorded 4 tackles in 84 special teams snaps.