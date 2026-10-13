 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Presented by

Jets Release LB Troy Reeder; Sign Edge Quinton Bell to Practice Squad

Green & White Release Cody Hardy from the P-Squad

Oct 13, 2026 at 06:23 PM
Bell 2
Associated Press

The Jets have released veteran LB Troy Reeder and signed edge Quinton Bell to the practice squad. The club also released TE Cody Hardy from the p-squad.

Reeder (6-3, 245) was initially signed to the practice squad on Sep. 2 and later signed to the active roster on Sep. 22.  He dressed for four games and had 4 tackles while appearing in 85 special teams snaps. Before signing with the Jets' practice squad, he spent the summer with the Detroit Lions. Reeder played collegiately for Penn State and Delaware, and in 2019, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. During his rookie season, he recorded two tackles in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals.  In 107 career games (38 starts), Reeder, who has played on three teams - the Rams (2019-21 and 2023-25), the Chargers (2022) and the Jets - has registered 339 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks and 2 INTs.

Bell (6-4, 258) most recently spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and recorded 4 defensive tackles and 1 special teams stop in preseason action. Bell has appeared in 33 career games with three starts over four seasons with Tampa Bay (2020), Atlanta (2022) and Miami (2024-25) and recorded 38 tackles (18 solo), 1 sack, 1 PD and 1 FF. A seventh-round pick of the Raiders (No. 230 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bell, a Long Beach, CA native who was a high school track star at Costa Mesa HS, switched from receiver to defensive end as a senior at Prairie View A&M and became a second-team all-SWAC DE before becoming the first Prairie View player drafted since 1980.

Hardy (6-5, 271) was added to the Jets' practice squad on Sep. 22. He signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent out of NC State and was waived at the end of August. The tight end played in all three preseason games, making one reception against the Rams for 7 yards. Hardy spent three seasons at Elon before enrolling at NC State for his final collegiate season. In 2025, he played 13 games for the Wolfpack and had 6 receptions for 83 yards and 2 TDs.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign WR Jamaal Pritchett to Practice Squad

Green & White Release WR Tyler Johnson

news

Jets Activate WR Tim Patrick from Injured Reserve, Waive WR Jamaal Pritchett

Green & White Elevate LB Jaden Keller from Practice Squad

news

Jets Sign Nate Lynn to Active Roster; Place Edge Braiden McGregor on Injured Reserve

Edge Nathan Voorhis Added to Practice Squad

news

Jets Elevate WR Sterling Shepard and LB Jaden Keller to Active Roster

Green & White Make Two Moves Ahead of Interconference Matchup in Chicago

news

Jets Sign OL Kohl Levao to Active Roster; Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

CB Jordan Clark and K Blake Grupe Return; S John Saunders Jr. Released from P-Squad

news

Jets Sign K Jason Sanders to Active Roster, Add Two OL to Practice Squad

Green & White Waive Blake Grupe and CB Jordan Clark; Add Nick Dawkins and Jimmy Morrissey to Practice Squad

news

Jets Sign WR Jamaal Pritchett to Active Roster

Club Elevates K Jason Sanders & WR Sterling Shepard Off Practice Squad for Week 3

news

Jets Sign WR Malik McClain and DL Jack Heflin to Active Roster

Green & White Place DL David Onyemata, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball and WR Arian Smith on Injured Reserve

news

Jets Sign LB Troy Reeder to Active Roster

Green & White Add QB Will Levis & LB Jaden Keller to Practice Squad

news

Jets Place WR Omar Cooper Jr. on Injured Reserve

Green & White Elevate K Jason Sanders & LB Troy Reeder to Active Roster for Week 2

news

Jets Sign CB Jordan Clark to Active Roster

Green & White Add Three Players to Practice Squad, Release Two

Advertising