Jets Release LB Troy Reeder; Sign Edge Quinton Bell to Practice Squad

The Jets have released veteran LB Troy Reeder and signed edge Quinton Bell to the practice squad. The club also released TE Cody Hardy from the p-squad.

Reeder (6-3, 245) was initially signed to the practice squad on Sep. 2 and later signed to the active roster on Sep. 22. He dressed for four games and had 4 tackles while appearing in 85 special teams snaps. Before signing with the Jets' practice squad, he spent the summer with the Detroit Lions. Reeder played collegiately for Penn State and Delaware, and in 2019, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. During his rookie season, he recorded two tackles in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals. In 107 career games (38 starts), Reeder, who has played on three teams - the Rams (2019-21 and 2023-25), the Chargers (2022) and the Jets - has registered 339 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks and 2 INTs.

Bell (6-4, 258) most recently spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and recorded 4 defensive tackles and 1 special teams stop in preseason action. Bell has appeared in 33 career games with three starts over four seasons with Tampa Bay (2020), Atlanta (2022) and Miami (2024-25) and recorded 38 tackles (18 solo), 1 sack, 1 PD and 1 FF. A seventh-round pick of the Raiders (No. 230 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bell, a Long Beach, CA native who was a high school track star at Costa Mesa HS, switched from receiver to defensive end as a senior at Prairie View A&M and became a second-team all-SWAC DE before becoming the first Prairie View player drafted since 1980.