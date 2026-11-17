Levao (6-6, 350) is back with the Jets after he was waived on Saturday. He originally signed to the active roster on Oct. 1 and was active in four games, playing a total of 15 snaps on special teams. Levao was on the practice squad in September and saw action in all three of the Jets' preseason games this summer. Prior to the NFL, Levao previously played for the San Antonion Brahmas of the USFL after graduating from the University of Hawaii.