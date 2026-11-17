The Jets have signed OL Kohl Levao to the practice squad and have released edge Nathan Voorhis from the P-squad.
Levao (6-6, 350) is back with the Jets after he was waived on Saturday. He originally signed to the active roster on Oct. 1 and was active in four games, playing a total of 15 snaps on special teams. Levao was on the practice squad in September and saw action in all three of the Jets' preseason games this summer. Prior to the NFL, Levao previously played for the San Antonion Brahmas of the USFL after graduating from the University of Hawaii.
Voorhis (6-2, 251) was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 7. He first joined the Jets as an undrafted free agent and had 2 tackles in preseason action before he was waived-injured on Aug. 23. With Ball State last season, Voorhis amassed 51 total tackles (30 solo), 17 TFL, 1 forced fumble and 12 sacks. The East Stroudsburg, PA native also played 11 games at Bryant, recording 47 tackles and 5 sacks. Additionally, he appeared in 21 games for Connecticut in 2022-23.