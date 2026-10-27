 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Presented by

Jets Sign DL Amari McNeill to Practice Squad

Rookie Played in the Preseason with the Kansas City Chiefs

Oct 27, 2026 at 02:25 PM
Author Image
Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Amari McNeill (93) and defensive lineman Peter Woods (99) practice during NFL football training camp Sunday, July 26, 2026, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel / Associated Press

The Jets have signed DL Amari McNeill to the practice squad.

McNeill most recently spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. In the preseason, McNeill appeared in all three games, playing 72 snaps on defense and 9 on special teams. He recorded a QB hit, a sack and a TFL against the Buccaneers. McNeill played collegiately at Colorado (2023-25), appearing in 32 games across three seasons after transferring from Tennessee (2021-22). Last season, McNeill played in 9 games (starting in 5) and missed three due to injury. He was a member of the Big 12 Conference's Defensive Line of the Year and finished his Colorado career with 77 total tackles, 15 TFL, 7 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign LB Jaden Keller & Place LB Kiko Mauigoa on Injured Reserve

Green & White Elevate LB Troy Reeder and OL Brant Banks from Practice Squad for Week 7 Against Dolphins

news

Jets Add WR Omar Cooper Jr. to Active Roster from Injured Reserve

Green & White Also Elevate LB Jaden Keller From Practice Squad

news

Jets Release LB Troy Reeder; Sign Edge Quinton Bell to Practice Squad

Green & White Release Cody Hardy from the P-Squad

news

Jets Sign WR Jamaal Pritchett to Practice Squad

Green & White Release WR Tyler Johnson

news

Jets Activate WR Tim Patrick from Injured Reserve, Waive WR Jamaal Pritchett

Green & White Elevate LB Jaden Keller from Practice Squad

news

Jets Sign Nate Lynn to Active Roster; Place Edge Braiden McGregor on Injured Reserve

Edge Nathan Voorhis Added to Practice Squad

news

Jets Elevate WR Sterling Shepard and LB Jaden Keller to Active Roster

Green & White Make Two Moves Ahead of Interconference Matchup in Chicago

news

Jets Sign OL Kohl Levao to Active Roster; Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

CB Jordan Clark and K Blake Grupe Return; S John Saunders Jr. Released from P-Squad

news

Jets Sign K Jason Sanders to Active Roster, Add Two OL to Practice Squad

Green & White Waive Blake Grupe and CB Jordan Clark; Add Nick Dawkins and Jimmy Morrissey to Practice Squad

news

Jets Sign WR Jamaal Pritchett to Active Roster

Club Elevates K Jason Sanders & WR Sterling Shepard Off Practice Squad for Week 3

news

Jets Sign WR Malik McClain and DL Jack Heflin to Active Roster

Green & White Place DL David Onyemata, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball and WR Arian Smith on Injured Reserve

Advertising