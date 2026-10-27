Jets Sign DL Amari McNeill to Practice Squad

McNeill most recently spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. In the preseason, McNeill appeared in all three games, playing 72 snaps on defense and 9 on special teams. He recorded a QB hit, a sack and a TFL against the Buccaneers. McNeill played collegiately at Colorado (2023-25), appearing in 32 games across three seasons after transferring from Tennessee (2021-22). Last season, McNeill played in 9 games (starting in 5) and missed three due to injury. He was a member of the Big 12 Conference's Defensive Line of the Year and finished his Colorado career with 77 total tackles, 15 TFL, 7 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.