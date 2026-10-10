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Jets Activate WR Tim Patrick from Injured Reserve, Waive WR Jamaal Pritchett

Green & White Elevate LB Jaden Keller from Practice Squad

Oct 10, 2026 at 04:01 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

New York Jets 2026 Practice on October 9, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

The Jets have activated WR Tim Patrick to the 53-man roster from the reserve/injured list and elevated LB Jaden Keller from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Browns. The club also waived WR Jamaal Pritchett.

Patrick (6-5, 210), who signed with the Jets in March, was designated to return to practice this week after sustaining a groin during the first week of regular-season practices.

Last season with Jacksonville, Patrick appeared in 16 regular-season games (3 starts) and had 15 receptions for 187 yards (12.5 per) and 3 TDs. In 2024 with the Detroit Lions, Patrick played 16 games (9 starts) totaling 33 receptions, 394 yards (11.9 per) and 3 TDs.

Keller (6-3, 235) will play in his second consecutive game for the Jets. Against the Bears last week, the linebacker played 14 snaps on special teams. During the preseason, Keller had 10 total tackles (5 solo) and a PD. He was added to the practice squad on Aug. 31, released from the p-squad on Sept. 15 and brought back a week later. He played collegiately at Virginia Tech, and last season played in 11 games and ranked third on the team with 50 tackles. In 52 games with the Hokies, Keller totaled 181 defensive tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 FF and 2 FR.

Pritchett (5-8, 175) was signed to the active roster in Week 3 and made his first NFL appearance  playing 3 snaps on special teams. He originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May 2025 and spent last season on the practice squad. During the preseason, Pritchett saw action against the Buccaneers and had 3 receptions for 24 yards.

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