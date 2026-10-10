Jets Activate WR Tim Patrick from Injured Reserve, Waive WR Jamaal Pritchett

The Jets have activated WR Tim Patrick to the 53-man roster from the reserve/injured list and elevated LB Jaden Keller from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Browns. The club also waived WR Jamaal Pritchett.

Patrick (6-5, 210), who signed with the Jets in March, was designated to return to practice this week after sustaining a groin during the first week of regular-season practices.

Last season with Jacksonville, Patrick appeared in 16 regular-season games (3 starts) and had 15 receptions for 187 yards (12.5 per) and 3 TDs. In 2024 with the Detroit Lions, Patrick played 16 games (9 starts) totaling 33 receptions, 394 yards (11.9 per) and 3 TDs.

Keller (6-3, 235) will play in his second consecutive game for the Jets. Against the Bears last week, the linebacker played 14 snaps on special teams. During the preseason, Keller had 10 total tackles (5 solo) and a PD. He was added to the practice squad on Aug. 31, released from the p-squad on Sept. 15 and brought back a week later. He played collegiately at Virginia Tech, and last season played in 11 games and ranked third on the team with 50 tackles. In 52 games with the Hokies, Keller totaled 181 defensive tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 FF and 2 FR.