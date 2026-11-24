Page (6-4, 300), who was signed to the active roster on Oct. 31, saw 62 snaps between 34 plays on defense and 28 on special teams in Weeks 8-11. After initially signing with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson in 2025, Page was on the practice squad last season and appeared in four games while making 6 tackles. This summer, he played in all three preseason games, seeing 89 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams and recorded 3 tackles.