The Jets elevated WR Sterling Shepard for their Week 11 matchup against the Chargers Sunday in Los Angeles.
Shepard (5-10, 194) was elevated twice this season against the Bears and Lions, appearing in 46 total plays. He scored a two-point conversion in the Green & White's 31-24 loss to the Lions in Week 3. During the summer, Shepard spent time with the Houston Texans and joined the Jets' practice squad in mid-September.
Last season, Shepard appeared in 13 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had 39 receptions for 371 yards and 1 TD. Shepard has played 11 NFL seasons – eight with the New York Giants (2016-23) and two with the Bucs (2024-25) -- and suited up in 119 career games. He has 444 receptions for 4,803 yards (10.8 per) and 25 TDs.