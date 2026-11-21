The Jets elevated WR Sterling Shepard for their Week 11 matchup against the Chargers Sunday in Los Angeles.

Shepard (5-10, 194) was elevated twice this season against the Bears and Lions, appearing in 46 total plays. He scored a two-point conversion in the Green & White's 31-24 loss to the Lions in Week 3. During the summer, Shepard spent time with the Houston Texans and joined the Jets' practice squad in mid-September.