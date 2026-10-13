Jets Sign WR Jamaal Pritchett to Practice Squad

The Jets have signed WR Jamaal Pritchett to the practice squad and released WR Tyler Johnson from the p-squad.

Pritchett (5-8, 175), who was waived on Oct. 10, returns to the practice squad. He was signed to the active roster in Week 3 and made his first NFL appearance against the Lions, playing 3 snaps on special teams including a 27-yard kick return. Pritchett originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May 2025 and spent last season on the practice squad. During the preseason, Pritchett saw action against the Buccaneers and had 3 receptions for 24 yards.